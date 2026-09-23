Kaitlan Collins Embarrasses Trump by Exposing Brutal Truth

Kaitlan Collins has exposed the embarrassing reality for President Donald Trump after he lashed out at her at the United Nations.

The 80-year-old president, who has banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House, melted down at Collins, 34, after she asked him a question at the U.N.’s New York headquarters on Tuesday.

“I’m surprised that CNN is here covering me,” the president snapped. “You should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me. You shouldn’t be covering me.”

But Collins set the record straight during an appearance on Anderson Cooper 360° Tuesday evening, saying, “The president himself there was saying something that CNN has never asserted about not covering him. We’ve never said that.”

Collins argued that Trump’s visit to the U.N. headquarters underscores how his press ban is backfiring. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

“The president is the one who’s trying to dictate how we cover him,” she pointed out. “And of course, it is still our job to do so.”

Collins added the embarrassing detail that even members of Trump’s inner circle appear to be skeptical that his press ban will survive a legal challenge brought by the three outlets and set to be heard by a Trump-appointed judge Tuesday afternoon.

“There seems to be a reality inside the administration that this ban is not going to have legal muster and legal standing when it comes to a judge evaluating it tomorrow, and that likely things will return to the way they were before the president announced this on Friday,” she told Cooper.

America’s five major networks have suspended White House pool duties in response to Trump’s ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

On Trump’s U.N. meltdown, Collins added that CNN had been credentialed by the United Nations.

While Trump has prevented three outlets from entering the White House grounds by revoking their hard passes, he cannot stop them from covering him at a public gathering, no matter how much he dislikes them.

Collins argued that Trump’s visit to the U.N. headquarters underscores how his press ban is backfiring, pointing out that even as he met with a host of world leaders, the five major networks did not air his remarks.

NBC, ABC, CBS, and even the normally Trump-friendly Fox News have suspended White House pool duties and are refusing to assign reporting crews to cover Trump in protest of his ban.

“So it is affecting the coverage of the president and the way that he likes to see it, which is broadcast on television, and in these key moments where he’s speaking with world leaders and answering questions from reporters,” Collins said.

Collins then shifted the focus to Trump’s war with Iran, highlighting a new CNN poll that found approval of his handling of the conflict has fallen to a new low of 26 percent.

“They don’t approve of the way the president is handling it. They’re not approving of the way he‘s handling foreign conflicts overall,” she said.

The CNN star later drove home the point that Trump barred CNN from covering him—not the other way around—on her own show, The Source, where she interviewed New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

During his interview, Booker told Collins, “The way the president disrespected you should outrage all Americans,” and pointed out that media outlets across the political spectrum are standing together against Trump.

“In a war against the First Amendment and the press, consider this a unifying thing for our country in defending CNN and, frankly, the kind of treatment that you endured today,” he said.

Collins replied, “Well, obviously, we do appreciate the solidarity from our colleagues because I think the point that we’ve made during this is that if it can happen to CNN, it can happen to any other outlet.”