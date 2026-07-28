CNN host Kaitlan Collins has shaded President Donald Trump after he mocked her winning a prestigious award that involved him.

At Friday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Collins was honored with the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure for her coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 2025 visit to the Oval Office.

However, during his speech, Trump attempted to downplay the achievement.

“I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award,” he said. “It was all about me. It was a fake, she shouldn’t get the award, it was a fake. But I didn’t mind. I said, ‘Kaitlan, congratulations.’ But it was fake, there’s no question about it,” he rambled.

Kaitlan Collins appears on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. CNN

On Monday, while Collins was having a night off from The Source, a clip of her appearance on The Daily Show with outspoken Trump critic Jon Stewart was aired.

Collins spoke about her reaction to Trump’s ongoing criticism of her, which has included stating she does not smile enough, and comparing her appearance to transgender singer Dylan Mulvaney.

“It’s not really about me and I don’t want it to be about my reaction,” Collins told Stewart.

“I think you if let it become about that, then it becomes a back-and-forth between the two of us.”

Kaitlan Collins and Wolf Blitzer at the WHCD Instagram

The journalist said it was “more effective” to remind people “when he is insulting me or when he is criticizing me about the question I asked or the reporting that I did, that he was so angry about in this moment.”

She added, “The fact that I got an award for it really bothered him clearly. And so I just think in those moments, it‘s important to put the reminder back on the work, and the question and the non-answers we get.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.