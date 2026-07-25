Triggered Trump Launches Vile Attack on Kaitlan Collins

President Donald Trump was met with awkward silence as he used a speech that was supposed to celebrate press freedom to attack a female reporter and liken her to a transgender activist.

Appearing at the redo of the White House Correspondents’ dinner on Friday, Trump hit out at CNN star Kaitlan Collins after she won an award for her coverage of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the Oval Office.

Trump delivers remarks at the WHCA Dinner. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

This year’s dinner was the first Trump had attended since 2015, after more than a decade of boycotts against the media establishment.

But about 10 minutes into his speech, the 80-year-old president mocked Collins, telling the audience: “I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It was a fake, she shouldn’t get the award, it was a fake. But I didn’t mind. I said, ‘Kaitlan, congratulations.’ But it was fake, there’s no question about it.

“But she’s a young, attractive woman,” Trump added, as some people in the audience grimaced.

Kaitlan Collins discusses Donald Trump on CNN. screen grab

“She never smiles. I said, ‘Kaitlan do you ever smile? Smile!’ You have a nice position; you’re at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan! Just smile.”

Trump then went on to suggest Collins looked like transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who prompted a Bud Light backlash a few years ago when she appeared in an ad for the popular beer.

“I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship,” Trump said. “But then I was informed that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney.”

Dylan Mulvaney. Rob Kim/Getty Images

The dinner took place three months after the original event was derailed in April by a gunman who breached security and attempted to assassinate the president.

Trump aides and Cabinet secretaries attended, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health Secretary RFK Jr, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Pete Hegseth attends the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, which was rescheduled from April after it was interrupted when a man tried to force his way through security and fired a shotgun. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

However, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were absent due to scheduling conflicts, according to the White House.

The dinner has long occupied a peculiar place in Washington: part celebration of the First Amendment, part networking event, and part roast.

The president kicked things off by declaring that the roast he had planned to give in April would have been even more of “a doozy” and a “ripping” of the media.

But over the course of about an hour, he nonetheless took aim at everyone from CNN’s Jake Tapper (“it only took him one year to break the story that Joe Biden might have suffered from cognitive decline”); commentator Don Lemon (“he has [the] lowest ratings and the lowest IQ ”) and MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell (“I never thought he had any talent”).

The president’s jokes often fell flat, with many of the 700 guests in the room regularly checking their phones as he launched his assaults.

One of his better received gags involved calls for fixed term limits in Congress—something that several Republicans have also called for in the wake of Senator Mitch McConnell’s prolonged absence.

“All joking aside, I do think we need term limits in Congress,” he said, regaling a story a senator had told him about his partner.

U.S. President Donald Trump throws a "Trump 2028" cap during mentalist Oz Pearlman's performance at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“The other day, a senator I knew got a text… ‘When you get home, I want to have you immediately come up the stairs and make love to me.’ And he said, ‘I can’t do both!”

Earlier in the night, the president was forced to endure a video roasting him about press freedom and America being a country of “no kings.”

Things became even more awkward when The Wall Street Journal was celebrated for reporting on a lewd letter he allegedly sent to notorious child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

He was also seen repeatedly closing his eyes for extended periods of time as scholarships and awards were handed out.

Trump salutes at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump ended his remarks by giving the press a compliment of sorts as he donned a Trump 2028 cap and suggested he would run for a third term.

“I just want to say... I have tremendous respect for the people in this room,” he told the crowd.