Kaitlan Collins Exposes Wild Reality of Trump’s White House Farce

U.S. reporters barred by Donald Trump remained locked out of the White House despite a federal judge ordering their access restored—while Chinese state media were welcomed onto the grounds to cover President Xi Jinping’s visit.

The bizarre reality of America’s supposedly free press was highlighted by CNN star Kaitlan Collins on Thursday, as the president rolled out the White House red carpet to welcome Xi with a lavish arrival ceremony featuring military flyovers, fawning speeches and a silent marine platoon salute.

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife, Peng Liyuan, US Vice President JD Vance, his wife, Usha Vance, Ivanka Trump, Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi and China's Foreign Minster Wang Yi attend a ceremony at the colonnade in the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Despite the court order overnight, CNN, MS NOW and Politico reporters are still being blocked from entering the White House grounds today,” Collins wrote on X.

“Yet for Xi’s visit, members of the Chinese state media are present.”

The arrival of the Chinese Communist Party leader produced its own chaos on the South Lawn on Thursday morning, with state media photographers trying to push and shove their way into the best spots to capture Trump greet Xi.

A Secret Service agent redirects a Chinese official photographer, who initially refused to move, on the day of a state arrival ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

One photographer even refused to move from his position, forcing Secret Service officers and aides to intervene and redirect him to the correct area.

The wild scenes played out just hours after the U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the Trump administration to restore access for reporters from the three news organizations, finding that the journalists were likely to succeed in arguing that the White House had violated their constitutional right to due process.

The administration nonetheless continued blocking the reporters, turning a legal battle over press access into an extraordinary confrontation between the White House and a federal judge.

Inside the White House grounds, Trump and Xi struck notably different tones in their opening remarks—although most major networks, including the Trump-friendly Fox News, did not televise the event in solidarity with their banned White House colleagues.

An updated solidarity sign adding CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO hangs outside the Associated Press booth at the White House grounds after President Donald Trump banned three major news outlets – CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, in Washington, D.C., US, September 21, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

During his speech, the U.S. president praised his “truly great friendship” with Xi and highlighted his bid to rebrand artificial intelligence “Super Intelligence.”

“The decisions we make in these areas today can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come,” Trump said.

US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, Ivanka Trump and Arabella Rose Kushner stand together as US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (both not pictured) watch a military demonstration at White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Attendees of the welcome ceremony included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance.

Trump’s favorite daughter Ivanka, whose branded merchandise—including shoes, handbags, and clothing—was manufactured and imported from China, was also there with her daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner.

But while Trump fawned over his Chinese counterpart, the straight-faced Xi took a more business-like tone, warning that both countries should try to avoid the “Thucydides Trap” - the tension that occurs when a rising power threatens to displace an established ruling power, which can often result in war.

“China keeps its door wide open, welcomes American companies wanting to invest and do business there,” he added through his translator.

“We hope Chinese companies are treated fairly here in the United States.”

Later this evening, the president will host a lavish state dinner for Xi with senior officials and tech titans, before the visit wraps up on Friday with tea at the White House and a trip to the National Archives.

But not everyone in the GOP is happy about the visit by the Chinese Communist Party leader, which comes as Trump rails against the “threat” of communists and socialists in the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Roger Wicker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he would not have invited Xi to Washington for such a high-profile visit, citing China’s actions around the world.

“During every minute of dialogue, our commander in chief should keep in mind that his guest is a brutal, unelected and oppressive dictator who seeks to dominate his neighbors and whose massive military arsenal is aimed directly at the United States of America,” he said.