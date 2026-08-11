Kaitlan Collins Plays Bombshell Tape of Trump Escaping in Catering Truck

CNN host Kaitlan Collins has aired footage of the unpresidential decoy vehicle Donald Trump used to make a secret flight switch.

The footage came after a bombshell report by the Washington Post that revealed the president made a last-minute flight switch due to an apparent Iranian assassination threat, unbeknownst to reporters on board the aircraft and some White House staff.

Trump, 80, was seen boarding Air Force One in Turkey in front of the media on July 8. Trump raised eyebrows at the time for opting to fly an older version of Air Force One rather than the new Boeing 747-8 jet gifted to him by the Qataris, which was said to have limited security technology onboard.

Trump enters Air Force One in Turkey. CNN

On Monday night’s episode of The Source, Collins aired footage of the elaborate ruse as it played out, beginning with Trump boarding Air Force One at 8:24 p.m.

Minutes later, the president then left the plane and entered, out of public view, an elevated catering truck, typically used to load passenger meals onto aircraft, Collins explained.

It pulled away from Air Force One at 8:30 p.m., taking him to the secret third plane, an Air Force C-32A .

The catering truck parked next to Air Force One is circled. CNN

The catering truck is shown on the far left, leaving Air Force One behind. Others are boarding the plane on the right, as Collins points out. CNN

Trump had been in Ankara, Turkey for a NATO summit with world leaders. The clandestine mission took place a night after America renewed military strikes on Iran.

The Post said the decoy initiative meant that Trump’s location was concealed from many U.S. officials and the American public for hours.

The catering truck as it is on the move. CNN

The publication reports there is still no clarity on how Trump got from the smaller decoy plane to Air Force One when it landed in London, before flying the Qatari-gifted plane home to the U.S.

“You see here the reporters capture the president getting off the plane that they thought he had just flown on with them to the U.K., and he’s seen coming down the stairs just before 11 p.m., Collins said.

Donald Trump back on Air Force One after landing in England. CNN

Speaking on The Source on Monday, the Post’s National Security Reporter Dan Lamothe said he and his colleagues uncovered the decoy plane story after a tip-off from sources who thought “there was a hole in the public understanding here that needed to be clarified.”

“It’s unclear at the moment what exactly triggered them to take these extreme measures,” he said. “We’ve gone about a month now since it occurred, and until today, there was no public understanding of it.”