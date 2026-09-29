Kaitlan Collins Schools Trump on Tanking Popularity

Donald Trump’s CNN nemesis has hit him with a brutal polling reality check after he bragged about his popularity.

CNN star Kaitlan Collins, speaking on her show The Source, rolled a clip of the 80-year-old president’s deluded ramblings about his standing among voters. “I think the polls are inaccurate because I won it by so much and it doesn’t make sense that they wouldn’t be right up there with me,” Trump said Monday in the Oval Office, adding that he thinks he’s “more popular” than he was 18 months ago.

Collins, though, had the receipts. “Now, despite what the president boasted there, the numbers actually don’t line up with what he said. His own approval numbers have actually never been lower, according to the CNN poll of polls, and his numbers on the economy tonight are even worse,” she said.

Collins compared Trump’s polling numbers with his boast. CNN

On the screen, a graphic showed a lowly 35 percent approval rating for Trump and a dismal 64 percent disapproval rating.

“Polls show that three out of four Americans don’t believe the president has a plan for handling high gas prices. And sources say that the president’s advisers have also privately acknowledged there’s little expectation that he can win over large numbers of independents and swing voters before November 3rd,” she added.

Just 27 percent of voters approve of how Trump is handling the economy, CNN’s findings show.

Collins also shared a quote from one anonymous Trump adviser who said that the midterm elections in November are “obviously going to be effing rough.”

History is not on the president’s side. In September 2018, shortly before Democrats picked up 41 seats in the midterms, Trump’s net approval rating was minus-8. This month, it’s minus-16.

“Simply put, mathematically, this equals a Democratic majority for the House of Representatives,” CNN data guru Harry Enten said on Monday.

Trump also is underperforming on the economy in certain battleground districts.

In 2018, 77 percent of respondents in those areas said they had a positive view of the economy. Eight years later, only 37 percent of voters in those key districts approve of Trump’s handling of the economy.

While not exactly the same metrics, they still signify trouble ahead for Republicans, Enten said. He then shared his own aggregation of House forecasts, which shows Democrats winning 236 seats; a majority requires 218.

“At this point, it looks like Democrats are going to have a very merry November indeed, at least when it comes to the House of Representatives,” he said.