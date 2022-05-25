Romantic Rival Accused of Murdering Elite Cyclist May Have Fled to New York, Cops Say
ON THE RUN
Federal agents said that Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, might have fled to New York. Police believe that Armstrong, 34, took a flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14 at 12:30 pm before boarding a connecting Southwest Airlines flight to New York’s Laguardia Airport. On May 11, Wilson, 25, was found shot dead in an Austin apartment. Footage shows what police allege is Armstrong’s car pulling up to the residence one minute after Wilson returned from swimming with Colin Strickland, a fellow cyclist. Strickland was dating and living with Armstrong at the time of the alleged crime, though he had briefly been involved with Wilson, with whom he said he had a “platonic and professional” relationship at the time of her death. When investigators searched Armstrong’s home, they found a 9 mm handgun and, after comparing shell casings from the weapon to those found where Wilson was killed, they believe there is “significant” potential the firearm was used in Wilson’s death. Police have not located Armstrong’s car and she remains at large.