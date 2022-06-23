Romantic Rival Accused of Murdering Elite Cyclist Sold Car Before Fleeing to New York, Cops Say

A Texas woman accused of fatally shooting a rising professional cyclist after becoming enraged over a relationship the woman previously had with her live-in boyfriend sold her Jeep to a local car dealership before going on the lam, authorities said Thursday.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the amateur cyclist who has been missing for more than a month, is facing charges for the May 11 killing of 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson, a Vermont native who was in Austin for an upcoming race. There is currently a $21,000 reward for information leading to Armstrong’s arrest in the murder authorities believe was spurred by jealousy over her live-in boyfriend, Colin Strickland, who had briefly been involved with Wilson and had seen her on the day of her death.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Thursday provided more details into the steps the 34-year-old allegedly took after the grisly slaying to go off the grid.

Authorities say that two days after Wilson was found shot dead in an Austin apartment, Armstrong sold her black Jeep Grand Cherokee to a CarMax dealership in south Austin for $12,200.

“Armstrong was provided a check from the dealership a day after being questioned by Austin authorities,” the Marshals said on Thursday. “She departed the Austin airport on May 14.”

On May 18, Armstrong was last seen being dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport—one day after Austin police issued a homicide warrant for her arrest in connection with Wilson’s murder. Authorities say that Armstrong got a ride to the New Jersey airport, but found that she did not have any flight reservations for an outbound flight.