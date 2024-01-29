Feds Reveal the Yoga Scheme Used to Catch Love Triangle Killer Fugitive
CORPSE POSE
Killer Kaitlin Armstrong was caught when she answered a fake advertisement seeking a yoga instructor, U.S. marshals said over the weekend. Armstrong, 36, was arrested in Costa Rica and eventually sentenced to 90 years in prison over the 2022 murder of 25-year-old professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin, Texas. Armstrong vanished in the days after the killing, with authorities suspecting that she may have been motivated out of jealousy about an alleged romantic entanglement between Wilson and Armstrong’s on-off boyfriend Colin Strickland. After tracing Armstrong to Central America, law enforcement searched for their suspect—who had gotten plastic surgery and traveled with a fake passport—for weeks without results, investigators told CBS’ 48 Hours. U.S. marshals eventually decided to post an ad on a local Facebook page seeking a yoga instructor, hoping that Armstrong—a certified teacher—would bite. After several days, she did.