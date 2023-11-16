CHEAT SHEET
‘I Got a Job to Do!’: Jan. 6 Rioter Gets 10 Months for Attacking Capitol Cops
Kaleb Dillard, 28, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for assaulting Capitol police on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced Thursday. Prosecutors said Dillard threw one officer to the ground and stuck his fingers in another officer’s face, screaming “That’s a poor excuse! ‘I got a job to do.’ Give me a f***ing break!” Police arrested Dillard in Columbiana, Alabama, in 2022; he pleaded guilty a year later on July 18. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb ordered that he pay $36,238.55 in restitution and spend a year on supervised release after he completes his sentence.