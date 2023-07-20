Holloway Wins Clarion Award for Daily Beast Column on Migrant Relocation
CONGRATS
Kali Holloway, a regular columnist at The Daily Beast, was awarded a Clarion Award by the Association for Women in Communications this week for a September piece that explored the history and current state of migrant relocation in the United States. Holloway’s column, “This Isn’t the First Time White Racists Have Sent Migrants North on Buses (Though Using Planes Is New),” was named the winner of the category “Online Journalism - Regular Column.” The column was published just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orchestrated an elaborate political stunt to recruit South American migrants in Texas and fly them to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, reportedly without their complete knowledge. Holloway’s piece, which was edited by Beast Senior Opinion Editor Anthony L. Fisher, explored the history of mass relocation events in U.S. history—including how white supremacists similarly bused Black Americans north in the Jim Crow era. You can read more of her work here.