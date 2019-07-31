CHEAT SHEET
Accused Canada Serial Killers ‘Let Go After Checkpoint Stop’
Accused serial killers Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were stopped after driving through a Manitoba checkpoint, but then let go because they had no alcohol. The pair, suspected of murdering three people, have been on the run in northern Canada for two weeks and have left cops frustrated with few leads. Police confirmed Tuesday that McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, were stopped by safety officers last week after they drove through an alcohol search checkpoint, but were allowed to keep going. “These two individuals kind of drove through the check stop where we had the two constables follow them into the community and stop them,” said Nathan Neckoway, the band councilor of the Tataskweyak Cree Nation. When a search of the car did not find alcohol—which is banned in the area—McLeod and Schmegelsky were allowed to continue driving. Neckoway said “it was quite shocking” when the officers later realized the teens were fugitives.