Canadian Teen Fugitives Died by Apparent Suicide, Cops Say
Canadian teenage fugitives, Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, died in what appears to be a double suicide by gunfire, according to Canadian police. The two were charged with second-degree murder in the death of of 64-year-old botanist Leonard Dyck and suspects in the double homicide of Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, and Lucas Robertson, 23, whose bodies were found near Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park in British Columbia. Cops carried out a nation-wide manhunt for the teens, who were at first listed as missing persons before they were implicated in the murders. Schmegelsky's father, Alan, warned that the teens, both from Vancouver Island, were intent on “going out in a blaze of glory.”