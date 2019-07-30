CHEAT SHEET
M.I.A.
RCMP Unable to Confirm Latest Sighting of Canadian Murder Suspects
Despite receiving a “credible tip” Sunday that the two teenage murder suspects beings sought in a national manhunt in Canada were spotted in York Landing, Manitoba, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday they were unable to substantiate the lead. A member of Indigenous group Bear Clan Patrol, Travis Bighetty, said Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, might have been in York Landing looking for food near a dump, about 18 miles from their last confirmed spotting in Split Lake. Bighetty said he walked up to the two men and they ran away into the woods once they saw him approach.
The RCMP deployed dogs, drones, and snipers but were unable to confirm that the two suspects wanted in possible connection with three murders in northern British Columbia were the two men spotted at the dump. The update comes after reports that the pair were stopped as part of a routine traffic check for alcohol in the Tataskweyak Cree Nation, about 100 miles from Split Lake, but were let go as they did not have any alcohol. Councilor Nathan Neckoway told Global News that the community wasn’t aware of the teens’ wanted status at the time. “Apparently after they came to our community, that’s when they sent out that ‘wanted,’” he said.