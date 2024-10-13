Kamala and Her Glock Face Off With ‘Demented’ Trump on SNL

With no new debates to cover, Saturday Night Live centered its cold open around a game of Family Feud, hosted by Kenan Thompson’s Steve Harvey. The first team introduced was Kamala Harris’, made up of Maya Rudolph’s Harris, Andy Samberg’s Doug Emhoff, Jim Gaffigan’s Tim Walz, and Dana Carvey’s Joe Biden.

Team Trump included James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump, Mikey Day’s Donald Trump Jr., and Bowen Yang’s JD Vance. Melania Trump’s spot was empty, with Trump explaining, “I could have sworn she was standing right beside me about two years ago.”

In her introduction, Rudolph’s Harris spoke about her recent media blitz.

“I went on Howard Stern to reach the horny cab drivers, I went on The View for the horny moms,” she said. “And I also went on the podcast, Call Her Daddy, because I have a message. I have a message for young women, okay? You need to go to the ballot box if you want the government out your ballot box.”

Harris also bragged about her campaign raising over a billion dollars. When Harvey asked how she wasn’t winning “by a landslide,” Harris gave a pained laugh.

“That’s a question I scream into my pillow every morning,” she said.

When it was Harris’ turn to play in the first round, she answered the first question, “Name something that you keep in your glove compartment,” by giving a stump speech about being “raised in a middle class family” and having talked to “a small business owner named Ms. Shelton.”

When Harvey finally pushed her to answer the question, she replied, “Oh, a Glock, Steve, a big old Glock,” in reference to the gun Harris has shared in interviews about owning.

Trump’s response to that same first question was to deliver his famous “weave,” which he described as, “Where I say lots of different things, but it all comes together so beautifully.”

Trump’s rambling answer covered everything from Seinfeld to Moo Deng, wrapping up with him asking Harvey, “See what I did there?”

“I know exactly what you did,” Harvey replied. He shouted to the board, “Show me dementia!”

Dementia was not one of the answers, allowing Team Harris to win the sketch’s first and only round.