Kamala Harris Barely Beats Donald Trump in Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Poll

Donald Trump called former first lady Michelle Obama “very nasty” following comments she made about the GOP nominee’s “gross incompetence.” At his Monday rally in Atlanta, Trump seemed to be responding to Obama’s appearance at a Kalamazoo, Michigan rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in which she excoriated the media for holding Trump to a different standard than Harris. “I hope that you’ll forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior. His obvious mental decline. His history as a convicted felon. A known slumlord,” said Obama, who admitted she was “frustrated.” Trump called her comments a “big mistake that she made.” He added, “Very nasty to me the other day. Ooooh. That was not nice. She was very nasty. She said nasty things ... she said some bad things she shouldn’t have said.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT