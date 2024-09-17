Kamala Harris Blames Trump for Death of Woman Denied Abortion
TRAGEDY
Kamala Harris is blaming Donald Trump for the preventable death of a young woman who could not get an abortion in time to save her life. Amber Nicole Thurman, a 28-year-old mother, died after Georgia doctors delayed a routine dilation and curettage procedure, ProPublica reported on Monday. Surrounding the fall of Roe v. Wade, the state made the procedure a felony, barring some exceptions. “This young mother should be alive, raising her son, and pursuing her dream of attending nursing school,” Harris said in a statement on Tuesday. “This is exactly what we feared when Roe was struck down.” Abortion rights is a top campaign issue for Democrats, and most Americans say the procedure should be legal in most cases. Trump has bowed to the political reality, stressing there will be no need to sign a national abortion ban and that he supports exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. But Harris is continuing to tie the worst outcomes to the former president, blaming “Trump Abortion Bans” for doctors denying care. “And now women are dying,” she said. “These are the consequences of Donald Trump’s actions.”