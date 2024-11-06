Kamala Concedes With Flaming Attack on Trump’s Values

WASHINGTON—Kamala Harris conceded defeat in the 2024 election on Wednesday, ripping Donald Trump by promising to continue fighting what he stands for.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” she said. “The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best.”

She said she would keep fighting for women’s reproductive freedom, the rule of law, democracy, and safety from gun violence.

“We will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts, and in the public square,” she said. “And we will also wage it in quieter ways, in how we live our lives, by treating one another with kindness and respect.”

Kamala Harris concedes the 2024 election to Donald Trump during a speech at her alma mater, Howard University. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Acknowledging that many people feel that the country is “entering a dark time,” Harris nonetheless urged her supporters to take the high road that Trump and his supporters veered away from when he lost four years ago.

“I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now,” she said. “I get it. But we must accept the results of this election. Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on the victory.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff react after Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the 2024 election in a speech at Howard University. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The crowd booed at the mention of Trump, then cheered at the prospect of a peaceful transfer of power. But even on the sunny, 80-degree day, a cloud hung over Howard Yard. Gone were the long lines and dancing Democrats of Tuesday night. The crowd was sparser than it had been 15 hours before, when her supporters left her election night party without hearing her speak. Though a fair number still donned Kamala swag, many opted for the attire of defeat: athleisure. Few smiled and plenty hugged, while others stood in anxious huddles.

In the end, Trump got the “too big to rig” win he was hoping for. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was on track to win every single battleground state and the popular vote. He had improved his numbers even in some of the bluest states and across demographic groups. Democrats were stunned.

Emotional supporters react to Kamala Harris concession speech. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

One Harris supporter, Ben Zimmerman, embodied the dejected mood, telling the Daily Beast that he anticipated the next Trump Administration would be worse than the first one, but that he didn’t ultimately think Democrats could have done much to prevent it.

“I’m not sure there’s anything the campaign could have done differently to win the election,” he said. “I think if you did a test, swapped out variables, I’m not sure there’s any scenario in which we would have won last night after seeing the results and the sweeping shift rightward across all demographics.”

