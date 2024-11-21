Kamala Flees to Hawaii After Election Loss

Cheat Sheet
Bezos Shuts Down Musk After He Snickers About Mar-a-Lago Rumors
RICH V. RICH
Sean Craig
Published 11.21.24 11:58AM EST 
Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington, DC, on March 09, 2020; and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2019.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington, DC, on March 09, 2020; and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2019.

X, “the everything app”, has it all, according to billionaire owner Elon Musk’s preferred tagline. On offer today is a catty exchange between Musk, the world’s richest man, and the world’s second richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Musk, a rabid supporter of President-elect Donald Trump who denies he goes around offering acquaintances his semen, tweeted on his social network that he’d heard “Bezos was telling everyone [Trump] would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock 🤭." Musk is the CEO of both companies, while Bezos owns rival space firm Blue Origin. Bezos shot down the claim: “Nope. 100% not true.” The buff-bodied online retail magnate certainly didn’t exhibit any preference for Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, during this year’s presidential campaign. In fact, he kiboshed an editorial page endorsement of Harris at the Washington Post, which he’s owned since 2013, provoking ire from hundreds of thousands of subscribers who canceled their subscriptions en masse.

Musk Floats DOGE Plan to Scrap Remote Work for Federal Employees
OFFICE POLITICS
Philippe Naughton
Published 11.21.24 8:28AM EST 
Elon Musk says Donald Trump wants him to slash the federal government.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are calling for an end to remote work for federal employees, labeling it a pandemic-era “privilege” that taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund anymore. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday, the two nominees to head Donald Trump’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), said requiring federal employees to return to the office full-time would lead to a wave of voluntary resignations, helping to shrink the government workforce. “If federal employees don’t want to show up, American taxpayers shouldn’t pay them,” they wrote. The proposal could impact more than a million workers, although only about 10 percent of federal employees are working fully remote, according to the Office of Management and Budget. The proposed remote working ban is among the first actual policies laid out for DOGE—named after Musk’s favorite meme-based cryptocurrency. In their op-ed, the pair said they wanted to target the thousands of rules and regulations issued by “unelected bureaucrats” every year as part of their mission to help Trump “cut the federal government down to size.” As the Journal reported, however, there could be a hitch to the remote working ban: DOGE may not have the legal power to order federal employees back to the office.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Score HigherDOSE’s Detoxifying Sauna Blanket for 20% Off
SWEAT IT OUT
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 11.18.24 7:12PM EST 
Published 11.18.24 7:11PM EST 
HigherDOSE Sauna Blanket Sale
HigherDOSE Sauna Blanket Sale

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ever since I first tried my infrared sauna blanket in 2022, I’ve been addicted to its mood-boosting (it yields a post-run-like high!) and toxin-releasing benefits. While I believe the loftier sticker tag of these sauna blankets is entirely worth it, most of them will set you back around $600 or more, which is far from affordable. Fortunately, you can score 20 percent off the bestselling HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket and the brand’s other wellness tech during its early Black Friday sale.

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket
Down from $700
Buy At HigherDOSE$560

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Aside from helping the body detox seven times faster than regular heat exposure by expelling toxins and heavy metals (not just sweat), one 30-minute session in the sauna blanket may even burn up to 600 calories without moving. That’s right; you can literally burn the same amount of calories you would from a HIIT fitness class while lying in bed. My sauna blanket has been the best wellness investment ever made, and it’s worth every penny—especially when it’s on sale! While you can opt for the infrared sauna blanket alone, I highly recommend paying a little extra for the sauna blanket bundle, which includes everything you need to keep your device clean.

Read my full review of the HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket. Click Here >

Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Favorite’ Cake Makes Appearance on Capitol Hill
JUST DESERTS
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.21.24 10:40AM EST 
Pedro Gomes/Getty Images
Pedro Gomes/Getty Images

A New York lawmaker eager to cash in on a feud between Whoopi Goldberg and a Staten Island bakery showed up Wednesday at the Capitol with a box of the pastry shop’s signature sweet. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) set out boxes of Charlotte Russe cakes from Holtermann’s Bakery near the steps of the House of Representatives and demanded that The View host apologize for telling viewers the bakery had refused to serve her because of her politics. “This is a small business, and somebody going on national TV like that could break a business,” she told the New York Post. In fact, business has been booming ever since Goldberg accused an unnamed bakery last week of refusing to fill her birthday order. Her team managed to procure the desired dessert—a mini sponge cake with strawberries and whipped cream—by calling back and not saying her name. “Perhaps they did not like my politics,” Goldberg said at the time. Fans quickly recognized Holtermann’s packaging, and the bakery disputed Goldberg’s version of events.

Read it at New York Post

Kamala Flees to Hawaii After Election Loss

SKIPPING TOWN
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.21.24 11:35AM EST 
Kamala Harris refused to indulge in gender politics.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kamala Harris retreated to Hawaii with husband Doug Emhoff for a week-long vacation on Tuesday, further shielding herself from the public eye after her loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election. The Federal Aviation Administration enforced a temporary flight restriction over Kona and Waimea on Hawaii’s big island from Tuesday to noon the next Monday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Harris’ vacation comes as Democrats try to push through more of Joe Biden’s judicial nominees before they lose control of the Senate in January. As the president of the Senate, Harris is often the tie-breaking vote for the Democrats’ slim majority. A Harris aide told NBC News that Harris delayed her trip in case she was needed to vote on any nominees, but the team is now anticipating she’ll be needed in December. “She will definitely be available for any tie votes,” another senior aide said.

Read it at Star-Advertiser

This Performance-Enhancing Ring Vibrator Is Perfect for Couples
CAME FOR THE VIBES
Davon Singh
Published 11.19.24 2:13PM EST 
A person holding MysteryVibe's Tenuto Mini Vibrator on a bed with white bed sheets.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sex toys are a fun and spicy way to add more excitement to the bedroom. However, most are designed for solo pleasure—which is a lot less exciting.MysteryVibe solved this issue with its Tenuto 2 vibrator. Now, MysteryVibe has improved its design and effectiveness in the new Tenuto Mini.

The secret to the Tenuto Mini is the three robust motors that deliver powerful vibrations on key erogenous zones at the head or base of the penis. It’s made with a water-resistant and flexible silicone that fits most penis sizes, soft or hard. The vibrations stimulate the penis to increase blood flow and arousal for harder erections.

Tenuto Mini
30% off the original price
Buy At MysteryVibe$174

Free Shipping

However, that’s not all this small-yet-mighty vibrator can do. The Tenuto Mini keeps men harder longer. Slide the vibrator down to the base of the penis to gently constrict blood flow, extending performance and pleasure. Plus, those powerful motors don’t forget the clit exists, stimulating it as well for mind-blowing pleasure.

Everything can be controlled via buttons on the vibrator itself or Bluetooth with the free companion app—opening up a whole new avenue of pleasure and play. With the app, you or your partner can explore and control 16 different vibrational intensity levels, fine-tuning the vibrator to both of your likings. Once you nailed it, save the vibration patterns for quick access for the next time. The only limitation is your imagination. Worried about privacy? MysteryVibe thought of that. The packaging is discreet and—as a bonus—the shipping is free.

Someone Made an Offer on Diddy’s Haunted L.A. Mansion
CURSED REAL ESTATE
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 11.21.24 11:21AM EST 
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Danny Moloshok/Reuters

After months on the market, the Los Angeles estate belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally attracted an interested buyer—but they’re offering half the asking price, the New York Post reports. Diddy listed the 17,000-square-foot home—which has 10 bedrooms, a 35-seat theater, and a sinister history—for $61.5 million in September, after purchasing it for $39 million in 2014. Real estate executive Bo Belmont is now offering $30 million ”to remove the stigma and focus on the charming elegance of this remarkable property,” he said in a press release. The Beverly Hills estate is one of the homes the feds raided in September, when they confiscated all that lube; it’s also believed to be one of the sites where Diddy held his alleged “freak-offs.” An unnamed People source predicted earlier this month that finding a buyer who could “see beyond the headlines” would “definitely” be “an uphill battle.” Belmont, for what it’s worth, seems focused on the “beautiful, bucolic setting” and the “picturesque trees, foliage, and walkways‚” so at least that’s something.

Read it at New York Post

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Israel’s Netanyahu Over Alleged War Crimes
SERVED
Sean Craig
Published 11.21.24 9:07AM EST 
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif.
Pacific Press/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

The International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced in May that he was seeking warrants related to the Oct.7 Hamas attacks on Israel and Israel’s subsequent military conduct in the Palestinian territory Gaza. Roughly 700 Israeli civilians, and 1,200 people overall, were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks, according to Israel social security data. Over 44,000 have died during Israel’s subsequent 13-month siege on Gaza, according to local health officials. Human rights officials with the United Nations estimate nearly 70 percent of the deaths in Gaza have been women and children. “No one is above the law,” said Agnès Callamard, the Secretary General of leading human rights organization Amnesty International, after the announcement. Several Israeli officials hastily condemned the ICC’s decision. “These arrest warrants are a reward for terrorism,” said Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid. The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly rejected three resolutions that would have halted some weapons transfers to Israel on Wednesday. Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has threatened the ICC with sanctions over its case against Israel. Israel’s military says it killed Deif in August though his death remains unconfirmed by Hamas.

Read it at The Guardian

Bill Nye Hits Out at RFK Jr. as Trump’s Health Pick: ‘He’s Lost His Way’
CONSPIRACY GUY
Philippe Naughton
Published 11.21.24 5:32AM EST 
Bill Nye is not a fan of RFK Jr.
Bill Nye is not a fan of RFK Jr.

Bill Nye, beloved host of Bill Nye the Science Guy, isn’t holding back on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s controversial nomination as the nation’s top health official under Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters Wednesday at the Capitol, Nye was particularly critical of Kennedy’s stance against the addition of fluoride to drinking water. “I think he’s lost his way,” Nye said, suggesting that fluoride’s benefits in preventing cavities had helped improve his own dental health as he grew up in Washington, D.C., where the mineral is added to the water supply. The 68-year-old, known for his colorful bow ties, was in Washington to give the Food and Drug Administration ”just a bit of a nudge” on a treatment for spinocerebellar ataxia, a rare genetic disorder affecting motor coordination that runs in his family. As Politico reported, the Science Guy was equally blunt about Kennedy’s other weird and unscientific health claims, including his vaccine skepticism. “His other claims are extraordinary, and I really hope somebody will reconsider his position,” Nye said.

Read it at Politico

Passengers Duct Tape Man Trying to Open Plane Door Mid-Flight
CABIN FEVER
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.21.24 8:29AM EST 
Published 11.21.24 8:03AM EST 
An American Airlines commercial aircraft mid-flight.
Mike Blake/REUTERS

Several American Airlines passengers subdued a highly agitated man who reportedly tried to open the cabin door mid-air, according to ABC affiliate station WFAA, which obtained the police report. During a flight from Milwaukee to Dallas-Fort Worth airport on Tuesday, the man allegedly got out of his seat to approach a flight attendant, insisting he needed to get off the plane. When the crew member told him he couldn’t do that, WFAA reports that he became increasingly upset, allegedly charging the flight attendant and hitting them. “He was going for the door,” Doug McCright, one of three passengers who intervened, told ABC News. “So I just grabbed this guy from behind and kept him from pulling the thing.” The trio then bound the man’s wrists and ankles with duct tape and kept him pinned to the floor for the remainder of the flight. He was taken for a mental health exam upon landing, while American Airlines issued a statement thanking its team and customers for “managing a difficult situation.”

Read it at WFAA

Unleash Your Creativity With Adobe’s Creative Cloud—50% Off for Black Friday
A SUITE DEAL
AD BY Adobe
Updated 11.20.24 2:53PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 12:00AM EST 
Man using Adobe Photoshop on a desktop in a well-lit office. He has a camera and lamp beside him.
Gorodenkoff, Adobe Stock

Are you an amateur photographer, a curious learner, or a budding entrepreneur? Adobe Creative Cloud can take your photos, skills, or business to the next level. This premium suite encompasses over 20 Adobe apps. Normally, a one-year subscription is $59.99 a month. For Black Friday, Adobe is lowering the cost of a year’s subscription to just $29.99 a month.

Adobe Express and Lightroom are great for quickly editing photos–color adjustments, precise cropping, and removing unwanted background elements with generative AI. Use Photoshop and Illustrator to create gorgeous images and rich graphics for use online or in print. In addition to the apps, members also get access to over one million stock images, tens of thousands of fonts, and in-app tutorials to take their skills from novice to expert. Hurry, because this deal will expire on Friday (11/29). Jump in and let your imagination run wild today!

Abode Creative Cloud (One-Year Subscription)
Billed monthly
Subscribe At Adobe$29

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Rand Paul Breaks With Trump Over Military’s Role in Mass Deportations
‘HUGE MISTAKE’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.20.24 7:35PM EST 
Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul said he disagreed with President-elect Trump's ideas for using the military to deport undocumented immigrants.

Rand Paul has skewered Donald Trump’s plan to use the military to round up millions of undocumented immigrants once he takes office in January, calling it a “huge mistake.” The Kentucky senator criticized his fellow Republican in a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax. “I’m not in favor of sending the army in uniforms into our cities to collect people,” Paul told host Rob Schmitt. “I think it’s a terrible image and that’s not what we use our military for, we never have and it’s actually been illegal for over 100 years to bring the Army into our cities.” Paul explained that he thought local police and other domestic law enforcement should be the ones to carry out Trump’s plan, and he expressed worry about the image of “the housekeeper who’s been here 30 years” being arrested by a soldier in uniform. “I don’t see the military putting her in handcuffs and marching her down the street to an encampment,” he said. “I don’t really want to see that.” Trump on Monday doubled down on his deportation plan, as his team is reportedly looking into how to carry it out.

Read it at Politico

Trump’s Latest ‘Endorsement’ Grift Targets Rock Music Fans
GUITAR HERO
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 11.21.24 8:42AM EST 
Published 11.20.24 6:39PM EST 
Outgoing President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday morning
The president-elect continues to cash in on his name.

President-elect Donald Trump has now slapped his name on a “limited edition” collection of guitars for his staunch MAGA supporters who would also happen to be music fans, he announced in a Wednesday post on Truth Social. “Only 1,300 of each Acoustic and Electric Guitars MADE — Some personally signed!” he urged. The “American Eagle Series” guitars retail at $1,500 for electric and $1,250 for acoustic versions, with the Trump Guitar website promising that all in stock guitars will arrive in time for Christmas. The guitars hand-signed by the president-elect himself retail for $10,000, with only 275 versions available. In addition to being inlaid with Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” phrase, the guitars come in a variety of colors, black, yellow, and red, and an American Eagle and flag design. The instruments also feature a 45 on the headstock, “signifying President Donald J. Trump’s historic term as President.”

Read it at Truth Social

