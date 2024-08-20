Electionssubvertical orientation badge

Kamala Harris’ Aide Eviscerates Trump Over ‘Really Lazy Schedule’

The former Barack Obama adviser said he thinks Kamala Harris will now be competitive in states like North Carolina.

Donald Trump stares forward blankly during a campaign rally.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

A top adviser to Kamala Harris got a little saucy while dissing Donald Trump’s relatively light campaign schedule as of late.

David Plouffe, who managed Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008, said at an Axios event Tuesday that Trump has had a “really lazy schedule” this election season that’s jeopardized his campaign in key swing states.

Trump’s been noticeably less active on the trail than Harris and his running mate, JD Vance, have been in August. He’s occasionally opted to golf or call into Fox News on the same days his opponents hopped from one swing state to the next.

David Plouffe speaks on stage at an event.

David Plouffe was hired by Kamala Harris’ campaign last month.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

That’s one reason why Plouffe thinks Harris’ momentum has become so strong. Axios reported that Plouff said the Sun Belt is “back in play” with Harris looking competitive in states previously seen as Trump strongholds.

“A month ago, I think it would have been hard for Democrats to compete in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia or North Carolina,” he said. “I think those are all back as credible states Kamala Harris could win.”

The Democratic operative was adamant that Harris’ campaign isn’t counting their chickens before they hatch, however, especially with Election Day still 76 days away with a pair of presidential debates in-between.

“We all have work to do,” he said, noting that the last two elections were “super close” and that 2024 will be no different. “We’re preparing for a race that will come down to a vote or two per precinct.”

David Plouffe walks alongside Barack Obama.

David Plouffe was Barack Obama’s campaign manager in 2008 and went on to be a senior adviser to him in the White House.

Reuters

Plouffe joined Harris’ team last month when the campaign hired a swath of ex-Obama advisers. Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, issued a fiery statement Tuesday in response to Plouffe’s comments.

“Plouffe is a has-been that nobody should ever listen to because he has some of the worst instincts in politics,” the statement said. “The fact is that President Trump has outworked every single person throughout this election cycle, and has held more rallies, fundraisers, and political events than anyone else.”

Steven Cheung walks on a tarmac

Steven Cheung has been an attack dog as Donald Trump’s spokesperson. He regularly shoots down negative claims and comments made about the former president in a style reminiscent of Trump himself.

Marco Bello/Reuters

Tuesday wasn’t the first time Plouffe has hit at Trump over his slow down in campaign rallies. He said on The Wilderness podcast this weekend that Trump has been “super lazy this time” and that his schedule is “remarkably lethargic.”

Trump’s held only four rallies this month, including a stop in Detroit on Tuesday. In 2016, he held 27 rallies across 15 states in August.

Donald Trump holds up his fist while rally-goers applaud him.

Donald Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. His team previously indicated he’d largely stay off the campaign trail in August until after this week’s DNC wrapped up Thursday.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

This month’s tally is still likely more than Trump initially planned. His team indicated at the start of the month that Trump would press pause on campaigning on the road until after the DNC wrapped up Thursday.

“He may just not have the stamina,” Plouffe said of Trump. “Or his team really believes he hurts himself when he is in a state.”

