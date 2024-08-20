Kamala Harris’ Aide Eviscerates Trump Over ‘Really Lazy Schedule’

A top adviser to Kamala Harris got a little saucy while dissing Donald Trump’s relatively light campaign schedule as of late.

David Plouffe, who managed Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008, said at an Axios event Tuesday that Trump has had a “really lazy schedule” this election season that’s jeopardized his campaign in key swing states.

Trump’s been noticeably less active on the trail than Harris and his running mate, JD Vance, have been in August. He’s occasionally opted to golf or call into Fox News on the same days his opponents hopped from one swing state to the next.

That’s one reason why Plouffe thinks Harris’ momentum has become so strong. Axios reported that Plouff said the Sun Belt is “back in play” with Harris looking competitive in states previously seen as Trump strongholds.

“A month ago, I think it would have been hard for Democrats to compete in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia or North Carolina,” he said. “I think those are all back as credible states Kamala Harris could win.”

The Democratic operative was adamant that Harris’ campaign isn’t counting their chickens before they hatch, however, especially with Election Day still 76 days away with a pair of presidential debates in-between.

“We all have work to do,” he said, noting that the last two elections were “super close” and that 2024 will be no different. “We’re preparing for a race that will come down to a vote or two per precinct.”

Plouffe joined Harris’ team last month when the campaign hired a swath of ex-Obama advisers. Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, issued a fiery statement Tuesday in response to Plouffe’s comments.

“Plouffe is a has-been that nobody should ever listen to because he has some of the worst instincts in politics,” the statement said. “The fact is that President Trump has outworked every single person throughout this election cycle, and has held more rallies, fundraisers, and political events than anyone else.”

Tuesday wasn’t the first time Plouffe has hit at Trump over his slow down in campaign rallies. He said on The Wilderness podcast this weekend that Trump has been “super lazy this time” and that his schedule is “remarkably lethargic.”

Trump’s held only four rallies this month, including a stop in Detroit on Tuesday. In 2016, he held 27 rallies across 15 states in August.

This month’s tally is still likely more than Trump initially planned. His team indicated at the start of the month that Trump would press pause on campaigning on the road until after the DNC wrapped up Thursday.

“He may just not have the stamina,” Plouffe said of Trump. “Or his team really believes he hurts himself when he is in a state.”