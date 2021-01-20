Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Indian Village Parties to Mark Her Inauguration
‘FEELING VERY PROUD’
Thulasendrapuram is where the party’s at. The tiny Indian village is getting ready for a big celebration Wednesday to mark its descendant, Kamala Harris, being inaugurated as the first woman, first woman of color, and first person of South Asian descent to become U.S. vice president. According to the Associated Press, a special ceremony was held at the town temple—where a Hindu idol was washed with milk and dressed with flowers by the priest—ahead of the historic events in Washington, D.C. Food packets have also been sent to village children to celebrate Harris’ success. Anukampa Madhavasimhan, a teacher, said: “We are feeling very proud that an Indian is being elected as the vice president of America.” G Manikandan, whose shop is decorated with pictures of Harris, predicted: “For the next four years, if she supports India, she will be the president.” Thulasendrapuram was the home of Harris’ maternal grandfather.