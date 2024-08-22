Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary
PERFECT TIMING
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff celebrated a decade of marriage on Thursday, the same day Harris delivers her keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention. Emhoff took to X on Thursday to post a slideshow of pictures of him and the vice president over the years. Emhoff said during his speech to the DNC on Tuesday night that the two met in 2013 on a blind date, telling the crowd that it was “love at first sight.” “We were literally talking about our future by the end of the first date,” he added. “The morning after our first date, Doug emailed me with a list of his available dates for the next couple of months,” Harris recalled in her memoir The Truths We Hold. “I really like you, and I want to see if we can make this work,” Emhoff wrote in the email. A year later, the two tied the knot in Santa Barbara.