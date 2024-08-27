It appears Kamala Harris will have a sit-down interview before the end of August after all.

CNN announced Tuesday the vice president and her running mate, Tim Walz, had agreed to a sit-down interview this week with Dana Bash, the network’s chief political correspondent.

That interview is set to air at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday, just as Harris and Walz are set to be campaigning across Georgia. CNN did not specify when the interview will be taped, but Harris is scheduled to have a campaign rally in Savannah on Thursday night. A source at CNN told The Hill that the interview will be taped sometime Thursday.

It will be Harris’ first in-depth interview with a reporter since she took over the top of the Democratic ticket on July 21. She’s still yet to host a formal news conference, which is sure to remain an attack line by Republicans.

Harris’ decision to grant CNN an interview fulfills a vow she made weeks ago that she’d sit down with a journalist for an on-the-record interview by the end of August.

Harris has been incredibly active on the campaign trail despite her lack of face time with traditional media. She gave a lengthy speech last week at the DNC, made campaign stops in battleground states, and held one-on-one interviews with content creators.

Trump, despite his hostility toward the media, has hosted multiple press conferences and given interviews since Harris took over the Democratic ticket. Some of those interactions seemingly did more harm than good for the former president—especially after he angrily questioned Harris’ race at the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual conference.

News of Harris’ big interview came just hours after Trump confirmed that he’d show up to debate on Sept. 10 in Philadelphia, despite his reservations over ABC News being the network to air and moderate it.