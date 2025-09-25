Kamala Harris Blasts Protesters at Book Tour: ‘Nothing I Can Do’
Former Vice President Kamala Harris shut down pro-Palestine activists who protested her book tour event on Wednesday night in New York, telling them, “I’m not president right now. There’s nothing I can do.” Confronted by four protesters throughout the course of the evening, Harris initially expressed compassion, the Associated Press reports. “What’s happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous and it breaks my heart. Donald Trump has given Netanyahu a blank check to do whatever he wants,” she told them, before eventually telling a later protester there was nothing she could do. In her book, 107 Days, Harris described President Joe Biden’s response to Israel’s attacks on civilians in Gaza as “inadequate,” Axios reports, writing, “I had pleaded with Joe, when he spoke publicly on this issue, to extend the same empathy he showed to the suffering of Ukrainians to the suffering of innocent Gazan civilians.” Harris’ relative public silence on the issue became a sticking point for many, however, with thousands of potential voters joining the uncommitted movement in an attempt to force then-presidential candidate Harris to commit to working towards a ceasefire.