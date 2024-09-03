Kamala Harris was interrupted by a heckler during a speech at a Labor Day campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #5 training facility in Pittsburgh.

Speaking after an introduction by Joe Biden, who hailed his decision as nominee in 2020 to select her as his vice president as “the single best decision I made as president of the United States of America,” Harris spent much of her time pleading her case that an administration under her would be more beneficial to workers than her opponent, Donald Trump.

“As we fight to move forward, Donald Trump is trying to pull us backward, including back to a time before workers had the freedom to organize, she said.”

As a member of the crowd shouted, “He’s going to jail,” Harris swiftly replied, “Well, the courts will handle that, and we will handle November, how about that?” She said, laughing, to a chorus of applause.

“We’ll handle November, let the courts handle that other thing, but we’re not going back,” she said, as the crowd chanted.

Last week, Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against the former president in his federal election subversion case; an updated version of allegations against the 78-year-old after the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling. Trump faces four federal charges in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and alleges the case is politically motivated by the Biden administration.

Among his other legal woes, each of the 34 counts of fraud he was found guilty of in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case charges carries a maximum of four years in prison, although a judge could sentence Trump to probation later this month and after the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling, his lawyers are hoping to get the sentence delayed and the case dismissed.

Trump, who has kept a notably high-profile since Harris took over the 2024 presidential race, did not hit the campaign trail on Sunday or Monday. Instead, he took to Truth Social to wish his supporters a happy Labor Day while taking aim at his opponent.

“Happy Labor Day to all of our American Workers who represent the Shining Example of Hard Work and Ingenuity. Under Comrade Kamala Harris, all Americans are suffering during this Holiday weekend - High Gas Prices, Transportation Costs are up, and Grocery Prices are through the roof. We can’t keep living under this weak and failed ‘Leadership,’” he wrote.