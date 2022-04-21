Kamala Harris’ Chief of Staff Bids Veep’s Office Farewell
Vice President Kamala Harris has tapped a new aide as her chief of staff. Lorraine Voles, who worked as a senior adviser to Harris for nearly a year, previously worked as an adviser on Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign and as a communications director for then-Vice President Al Gore. Harris’ current chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, will step down from the position due to personal reasons later this spring, the White House said. Flournoy joins a list of aides who have departed Harris’ team, which has dealt with high turnover—unlike President Joe Biden’s staff—since taking office. Nonetheless, Harris aides say the resignations are routine and that the vice president deals with more criticism about her style of management due to the fact that she’s a woman of color.