Elections

Kamala Harris Calls Trump to Concede

ADMITTING DEFEAT

She is set to speak at Howard University in the afternoon.

Mini Racker
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Images of Harris and Trump.
Marco Bello/REUTERS

Vice President Kamala Harris has finally called Donald Trump to concede the presidential race, admitting defeat hours after the race was called for her opponent. According to a senior Harris aide, she discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and of being a president for all Americans—the very thing she said days ago that she would be and Trump wouldn‘t. Voters clearly disagreed. Trump has already locked in more than 20 electoral votes than he needed to cross the finish line. He is on track to win every single battleground state and even the popular vote. Trump’s spokesperson said he praised Harris’ campaign and agreed on the importance of unifying the country when the pair spoke on Wednesday. After supporters waited at Howard University to hear from the vice president on election night, only to leave in the early morning hours without hearing from her, Harris is set to speak at the site of the abandoned party later in the afternoon. Joe Biden, who also called Trump to offer congratulations and arrange a meeting with him at the White House, will speak to the public about the transition on Thursday.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Mini Racker

Mini Racker

Politics Reporter

miniracker

mini.racker@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsMelania Trump Posts Cryptic Message After Husband’s Big Election Win
Liam Archacki,
Matt Young
politicsPotential Trump AG: I Want to Drag Dem ‘Bodies Through the Streets’
William Vaillancourt
politicsJoe Biden Breaks Silence on Kamala Harris’ Loss Amid Blame Game
Liam Archacki
politicsFive Reasons Why Trump’s Win Isn’t the End of the World
David Gardner
mediaSeth Meyers Has Three-Word Response to Trump’s Big Win
William Vaillancourt