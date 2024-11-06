Kamala Harris Calls Trump to Concede

Vice President Kamala Harris has finally called Donald Trump to concede the presidential race, admitting defeat hours after the race was called for her opponent. According to a senior Harris aide, she discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and of being a president for all Americans—the very thing she said days ago that she would be and Trump wouldn‘t. Voters clearly disagreed. Trump has already locked in more than 20 electoral votes than he needed to cross the finish line. He is on track to win every single battleground state and even the popular vote. Trump’s spokesperson said he praised Harris’ campaign and agreed on the importance of unifying the country when the pair spoke on Wednesday. After supporters waited at Howard University to hear from the vice president on election night, only to leave in the early morning hours without hearing from her, Harris is set to speak at the site of the abandoned party later in the afternoon. Joe Biden, who also called Trump to offer congratulations and arrange a meeting with him at the White House, will speak to the public about the transition on Thursday.

