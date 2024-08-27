Kamala Harris’ Camp Agonizes Over Her Promised Big Interview
BEHIND THE SCENES
Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to announce details of her first formal sitdown interview as the Democratic nominee, despite securing the nomination weeks ago. According to Politico, there is “considerable debate in Harris world about the purpose and timing of the interview.” The outlet cited two sources claiming Harris has told some Democrats she “doesn’t need a big showy interview,” with some aides reportedly unhappy with the way her October 2023 sitdown interview with Bill Whitaker on 60 Minutes turned out, with some parts of the conversation getting heated. Staffers on the Harris campaign have been asking reporters which journalist they think Harris should do the interview with, according to Politico. Earlier in August, Harris said she wanted to “get an interview scheduled before the end of the month,” which is now just four days away. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, has attacked Harris for the delay. “It’s been 37 days since Joe Biden dropped out and Kamala Harris was installed as the Democrat nominee,” the campaign said in a statement Tuesday. “Kamala has yet to sit down for an interview. Kamala is dodging the press for a reason. She doesn’t want to talk about her radical agenda.”