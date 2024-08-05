Kamala Harris and her mystery man—she could announce her running mate any minute—plan to get up close and personal with voters at local eateries and union halls in a frenzied campaign blitz starting Wednesday morning.

The duo will first appear together on Tuesday evening at a rally in Philadelphia in the swing state with the most electoral votes. Then, they’ll launch a tour across key battleground states, hitting seven cities in five days, the Harris for president campaign said early Monday.

Besides sports arenas on college campuses, “the vice president and her running mate will also take the time to meet with voters in smaller, more intimate settings, including union halls, family-owned restaurants, campaign field offices, and more,” the campaign said in a statement.

The all-male field dwindled to three leading contenders—Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania—who met privately with Harris at the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The meeting was a test of chemistry and rapport as part of a final checklist in a vetting process designed to identify the strongest and least damaging running mate for Harris to defeat Donald Trump in November.

In addition to Philadelphia, the tour will take the Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees to: Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit; Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“These stops will highlight the ticket’s strength in the Blue Wall and Sunbelt, from urban areas to rural communities,” the campaign statement said. “This swing will allow the Vice President and her running mate to speak directly with voters in their communities and cement the contrast between our ticket and Trump’s.”