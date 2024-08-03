New Harris Campaign Guru Slams Trump and Biden in Same Tweet

Kamala Harris’ newest campaign adviser David Plouffe wasted no time attacking Donald Trump after the former president pulled out of a planned Sept. 10 debate against Harris that was to be televised on ABC.

In a tweet on Saturday, Plouffe, a former Obama campaign manager, called Trump “cowardly” for wanting to change the date of the debate to Sept. 4 on FOX News.

According to Plouffe, the move illustrates Trump’s habit of only wanting to stay in his “cocoon” surrounded by his MAGA supporters.

Plouffe wrote, “Donald Trump is cowardly backing out of the debate he agreed to. One just like the debate he did in June. Now, he seems only comfortable in a cocoon, asking his happy place Fox to host a Trump rally and call it a debate.”

In concluding his tweet, Plouffe even managed to land a backhanded diss against Biden. He added about Trump, “Maybe he can only handle debating someone his own age.”

The tweet and Plouffe’s signing on to Harris’ campaign team brought responses seemingly from both sides.

“So glad we’ve got @davidplouffe joining the campaign staff for @KamalaHarris!” wrote Rep. Wiley Nickel of North Carolina.

But Republican supporters seemed to be even more fired up.

“LMAO! Kamala Harris is a coward,” wrote one commentator.

Another added, “he isn’t backing out. she is. she may have stolen the nomination behind closed doors. but she has to woman up for the general.

In offering to debate Harris on Fox News, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest,” he said.