Kamala Harris Campaign Mocks J.D. Vance’s ‘Awkward’ Laugh

Things are heating up between J.D. Vance and Kamala Harris as Harris’ newly relaunched campaign took to X to address a comment made about soda on Monday.

In the video shared by Kamala HQ, the vice president’s campaign’s X account, Vance can be seen making a strange joke about Diet Mountain Dew that he seemed to find much funnier than his audience during an event in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio on Monday.

“Democrats say that it is racist to believe—Well, they say it’s racist to do anything. I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today—I’m sure they’re going to call that racist, too. It’s good,” Vance told the crowd, eliciting a smattering of laughs. “I love you guys,” Vance added, letting out more robust laugh than they did at his own “joke.”

In response, Kamala HQ called Vance’s laugh “awkward,” an especially notable dig given that former President Donald Trump has been referring to her as “Laffin’ Kamala Harris” for weeks now on his Truth Social platform.

In addition to his odd soda comment, Vance also took aim at Harris directly, who, up until yesterday, he was most likely going to debate later this fall.

“I was told I was going to get to debate Kamala Harris and now President Trump’s gonna get to debate her,” Vance told the crowd. “I’m kind of pissed off about that if I’m being honest with you.”