Harris Campaign Rakes in More Than $20M After Picking Tim Walz for VP
MONEY, HONEY
How can you tell the Democratic base approves of Vice President Kamala Harris’ choice of running mate? Her campaign announced on Tuesday evening that since the announcement of her choice, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, roughly six hours earlier, it had raised more than $20 million from supporters. The campaign added in its email that the windfall marked one of its best fundraising days in the 2024 election cycle. Harris and Walz were certified as the Democratic nominees for president and vice president, respectively, on Tuesday afternoon, the Democratic National Committee said. The pair had their side-by-side debut at a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, where Walz didn’t miss the opportunity to once again label his Republican counterpart, vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, “weird.” He said he was ready to debate Vance—if the Ohioan was willing to get off the couch and show up. “See what I did there?” he joked to the roaring crowd. Harris and Walz are expected to campaign in Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday, before traveling to stops in Arizona and Nevada later in the week.