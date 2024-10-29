Kamala Harris Campaigns on the Sphere in a Political First

Cheat Sheet
1
NFL Star Could Be Fined for Live ‘MAGA’ Endorsement
FUMBLED INTERCEPTION
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Updated 10.29.24 1:06PM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 1:05PM EDT 
Nick Bosa crashes his teammates' postgame interview on NBC while wearing a MAGA hat.
Nick Bosa crashes his teammates' postgame interview on NBC while wearing a MAGA hat NFL/NBC

San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen Nick Bosa has landed in hot water after he crashed a teammate’s post-game interview with an endorsement of Donald Trump. Following the 49ers’ 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, NBC’s Melissa Stark was conducting an interview with 49ers players Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Isaac Guerendo when Bosa ran up between them and pointed to his white and gold MAGA hat then ran off. The gesture was not lost on football fans watching at home and many took to social media to compare and contrast Bosa’s partisan endorsement with former 49er Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in protest of police brutality. “If you were outraged when Kaepernick took a knee, told him to stay in his place, screamed he should never play in the NFL again etc etc but are praising Nick Bosa for having the courage to use his platform as an athlete to stand up for what he believes in... YOU ARE A HYPOCRITE,” wrote retired NBA player Etan Thomas on X. Bosa, 27, himself has previously criticized Kaepernick for protesting the National Anthem in since-deleted posts. The defensive linemen could face a fine up to $11,255 for violating NFL rules around political endorsement and statements during games, reported Marca. However, the NFL has so far not addressed the incident.

Read it at CNN

2
Wounded Trump Lashes Out at Michelle Obama: ‘Very Nasty’
‘BIG MISTAKE’
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Updated 10.29.24 1:33PM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 1:32PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Marco Bello/REUTERS

Donald Trump called former first lady Michelle Obama “very nasty” following comments she made about the GOP nominee’s “gross incompetence.” At his Monday rally in Atlanta, Trump seemed to be responding to Obama’s appearance at a Kalamazoo, Michigan rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in which she excoriated the media for holding Trump to a different standard than Harris. “I hope that you’ll forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior. His obvious mental decline. His history as a convicted felon. A known slumlord,” said Obama, who admitted she was “frustrated.” Trump called her comments a “big mistake that she made.” He added, “Very nasty to me the other day. Ooooh. That was not nice. She was very nasty. She said nasty things ... she said some bad things she shouldn’t have said.”

Read it at Fox 59

3
Joe Rogan Books JD Vance Sit-Down After Kamala Harris Snub
LONE STAR!
David Gardner 

Reporter

Published 10.29.24 11:49AM EDT 
Joe Rogan
Jasen Vinlove/Reuters

JD Vance is recording an interview with Joe Rogan Wednesday in an attempt to double down on Donald Trump’s boost from his appearance on the show. The candidates are looking to Rogan to help present their cases to a huge audience of potential young male voters and Kamala Harris had signed up for a chat with that in mind, but it has been shelved because Rogan was unhappy about traveling to her and wanted the vice president to come to his recording studio in Austin. “They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her, and they only wanted to do an hour,” Rogan said. “I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.” Vance’s spot will come a week after Trump’s three-and-a-half-hour sit-down with Rogan, which has been watched over 37 million times on YouTube alone. Vance has no qualms about meeting the infamous podcaster and former UFC commentator face-to-face. He will be traveling to Texas for the interview.

Joe Rogan Snubs Kamala Harris Podcast Request

POWER MOVE
Sean Craig
Joe Rogan, Kamala Harris
Read it at Politico

4
‘Hot Equerry’ Gets Engaged—to Charles and Camilla’s Flack
HUBBA HUBBA
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Updated 10.29.24 2:27PM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 2:25PM EDT 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson WPA Pool/Kirsty O'Connor

The “hot equerry” is off the market. Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, the bodyguard of the late Queen Elizabeth II who became social media famous after his dashing military good looks (and propensity for wearing a kilt) propelled him to the top of global news feeds at her funeral, has announced his engagement. Thompson, 40, who is divorced, is said to have disliked the attention on him and to have stepped back from public engagements as a result. He announced in the London Times that he has become engaged to PR executive Olivia Lewis, 33, who has also worked for King Charles. She is the daughter of Simon Lewis, a former head of PR for the queen.

5
American Student Discovers Sprawling Mayan City Buried in Mexico
PYRAMIDS AND ALL
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.29.24 2:15PM EDT 
Lorenzo Hernandez/Reuters
A newly discovered buried city had pyramids and “all the hallmarks” of a Maya political capital, researchers said. Lorenzo Hernandez/Reuters

An American student scanning pages and pages of mind-numbing laser images on Google was rewarded with the discovery of a sprawling Mayan city buried under a forest in Mexico. Luke Auld-Thomas, a PhD candidate at Northern Arizona University, was analyzing laser imaging surveys in search of landscape anomalies that could point to buried ruins. He was “on something like page 16 of Google search” when he found a laser survey done in 2013 to measure and monitor carbon in Mexico’s forests, he told The Independent. Analyzing the data, researchers discovered a large city on the Yucatan peninsula with thousands of buildings, including pyramids, that has “all the hallmarks of a Classic Maya political capital,” Auld-Thomas said. The discovery, which dates to between 250 and 900 AD, was published in the journal Antiquity. The pyramids are buried near a highway and agricultural fields. The buried city could shed light on how ancient civilizations dealt with the same environmental and social challenges societies face today—including rapid population growth, Auld-Thomas said.

6
Trump’s First Snapchat Ad Shows Him Giving Thumbs-Up at 9/11 Memorial
PHOTO OP
David Gardner 

Reporter

Updated 10.29.24 1:13PM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 1:12PM EDT 
Donald Trump tried a new ad on Snapchat.
Donald Trump tried a new ad on Snapchat. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s new campaign ad on Snapchat shows the GOP nominee smirking and giving a thumbs-up during last month’s memorial service for the nearly 3,000 people killed in the September 11 attacks. It’s the first time Trump has used the social platform during this election, and it appears to be an attempt to get potential voters to the ballot box. The text on the screen reads: “Who needs to vote? You.” But the ad hasn’t gone down well with 9/11 families, who see it as disrespectful. The memorial is regarded as an event that is not politicized. Brett Eagleson, president of 9/11 Justice, told The New York Times the former president should not have used the service as a “photo opportunity.” He added: “I would love to know who he’s making that gesture to. Because it certainly doesn’t seem like a gesture you would make at a solemn ceremony.” The Trump campaign declined to comment.

Meta to End Restrictions on Trump’s Facebook, Insta Accounts

SOCIAL CLIMBING
Mathew Murphy, Rachel Olding
Former President Donald Trump’s Facebook account
Read it at The New York Times

7
Kamala Harris Campaigns on the Sphere in a Political First
BIG BET
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Published 10.29.24 1:54PM EDT 
Harris' face appears on the Las Vegas Sphere.
Harris-Walz Campaign Video

Kamala Harris is running her biggest ad yet: a call to get out and vote splashed across the Las Vegas Sphere. The display will include a reminder that voters have until November 5 to cast their ballots, and will urge Nevadans to vote for reproductive freedom and opportunity by supporting the Democratic ticket. The Harris campaign says its activation of the “Exosphere,” the outside of the giant orb opened in Sin City last year, is a first for a political campaign. The hefty price tag of advertising on the Sphere has likely been a barrier for other candidates—a one-week campaign can reportedly cost $650,000—but Harris is flush with cash. Her campaign says the Sphere activation will reach millions of voters in the crucial battleground of Nevada and across the country. According to TMZ, it will launch Tuesday and continue through Election Day.

8
Shawn Mendes Says He’s Still ‘Figuring Out’ His Sexuality
LOVE IS A SPECTRUM
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.29.24 1:26PM EDT 
Shawn Mendes
Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes took a moment to address his audience candidly during a concert in Colorado on Monday, telling fans that he’s still in the process of “figuring out” his sexuality, Page Six reports. During the Red Rocks Amphitheater stop-off on his For Friends and Family Only Tour, the 26-year-old pop star said, “I was really young when I started. I was 15 years old. The truth is that I didn’t get to do a lot of 15-year-old things and discover parts of myself that you do at 15.” He went on to say that public speculation about his sexual orientation has “always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me… Something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover it.”

Read it at Page Six

9
School Asks Ted Cruz to Stop Using Image of Girls in Trans Attack Ads Without Permission
'Alarming'
Sean Craig
Published 10.29.24 1:10PM EDT 
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) departs the Senate floor, wearing gym clothes in 2022.
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

An Oregon school district asked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to pull two attack ads about transgender athletes because his campaign used an image of two underage girls—who aren’t transgender—without permission from their family. The two ads feature a picture of the girls at a track meet along with text saying his Democrat opponent, Rep. Colin Allred, “voted to allow boys in girls’ sports.” “It is alarming that your campaign would have produced/distributed/promoted this ad with false information, especially with minor children involved,” the school district wrote in a letter to the Cruz campaign. The Beaverton School District told the Houston Chronicle that it hasn’t received a response from the Cruz camp—a spokesperson for the senator told the newspaper that the ads, which ran during NFL games, aren’t on the air any more (they’re still on YouTube).

Read it at Houston Chronicle

10
Tom Brady Shares Wistful Post After Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy News
AFRAID OF CHANGING
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.29.24 12:45PM EDT 
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/WireImage

Tom Brady shared a cryptic post amid news that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is expecting a child with her boyfriend. Brady posted a picture on Instagram Monday of a sunset with three heart emojis, set to a Chicks cover of “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac with the lyrics: “Oh mirror in the sky, what is love? / Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?” Brady shared the post the same day that it was reported Bündchen was expecting her third child, her first with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaqium Valente. Brady and Bündchen divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They share two children, Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11. TMZ reported that Brady was told Bündchen was pregnant before the news broke publicly. Brady did not offer an explanation for the post, but the writer of “Landslide,” Stevie Nicks, said it was written at a crossroads in her personal and professional life. Nicks told Performing Songwriter Magazine in 2003: “So during that two months I made a decision to continue. ‘Landslide’ was the decision.”

Read it at People

