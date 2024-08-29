Kamala Harris Challenged on Policy Flip-Flops in First TV Interview

The much-anticipated first TV interview of Kamala Harris’ campaign has wrapped, with CNN revealing in a teaser clip that she was challenged by Dana Bash on her policy flip-flops.

The full interview, recorded in Savannah, Georgia, at lunchtime on Thursday, is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. EST.

In a short snippet aired Thursday afternoon, however, Harris was shown answering questions about her changing stance on certain policy issues, including immigration and fracking. Harris said that her values haven’t shifted over the years, but sometimes her policy beliefs have shifted as she’s gotten more perspective on issues.

The Democratic nominee also revealed that she would name a Republican to serve in her Cabinet if elected, though she stopped short of naming a potential candidate—at least in the clip released by CNN.

“I’ve got 68 days to go with this election, so I’m not putting the cart before the horse,” she said. “But… I think it’s really important. I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion.”

Harris also reportedly dismissed a question from the CNN host Dana Bash about Donald Trump questioning her racial identity when the GOP nominee said Harris “happened to turn Black.”

“Same old, tired playbook,” she said, wrote CNN in an online article. “Next question, please.”

Harris was accompanied by her running mate, Tim Walz, for the interview, which was filmed at a Black-owned restaurant called Kim’s Cafe.

The sit down is sure to be intensely scrutinized by the media and Republicans, who’ve attacked Harris’ lack of formal press appearances as a sign of weakness since she took over the Democratic ticket last month.

Harris hasn’t been totally silent on the campaign trail, however. Instead of speaking with traditional media, she’s opted to do interviews with social media content creators.

Republicans also gone after Harris for bringing Walz along for her first interview. Her campaign defended that decision on Wednesday night, with the spokesperson Kevin Munoz telling the Daily Beast that a joint interview is in keeping with tradition.

“For at least 20 years, every ticket, Republican and Democrat, sat for a joint interview,” he said.

Prior to the interview being recorded, Donald Trump weighed in on Truth Social to urge Bash to give Harris a “fair but tough interview.”

“Dana Bash of CNN has a chance at greatness today,” he wrote. “If she gave a fair but tough interview of Comrade Kamala Harris, she will expose her as being totally inept and ill suited for the job of President... How cool would that be for Dana and CNN???”

Campaign aides said Harris would begin solo interviews soon but gave no indication on when those solo appearances may occur.