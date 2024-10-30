Kamala Harris’ D.C. Crowd Dwarfs What Trump Had on Jan. 6

Vice President Kamala Harris' address at the Ellipse Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.—the site of Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” speech on Jan. 6, 2021—had tens of thousands more attendees. While the Metropolitan Police Department originally expected 20,000 to be present, that number quickly ballooned to more than 52,000, causing overflow on the Washington Mall. Ultimately, more than 75,000 attended, a Harris campaign official told the Daily Beast. The VP’s team has long ribbed Trump over his fixation on the size of the crowds he attracts. The former president, who has falsely accused some of Harris' supporters of being generated by artificial intelligence, drew around 53,000 supporters on Jan. 6, when he refused to concede the election he lost. And while Harris was delivering her address in the capital, Trump was in Pennsylvania insisting that she “can’t get anybody” to show up to her campaign events.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT