Kamala Harris’ D.C. Crowd Dwarfs What Trump Had on Jan. 6
TRIGGERED?
William Vaillancourt
Published 10.29.24 9:24PM EDT 
Vice President Kamala Harris
Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves from the stage during a rally on the National Mall, one week before the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S., October 29, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Vice President Kamala Harris' address at the Ellipse Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.—the site of Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” speech on Jan. 6, 2021—had tens of thousands more attendees. While the Metropolitan Police Department originally expected 20,000 to be present, that number quickly ballooned to more than 52,000, causing overflow on the Washington Mall. Ultimately, more than 75,000 attended, a Harris campaign official told the Daily Beast. The VP’s team has long ribbed Trump over his fixation on the size of the crowds he attracts. The former president, who has falsely accused some of Harris' supporters of being generated by artificial intelligence, drew around 53,000 supporters on Jan. 6, when he refused to concede the election he lost. And while Harris was delivering her address in the capital, Trump was in Pennsylvania insisting that she “can’t get anybody” to show up to her campaign events.

MAGA Pundit Banned by CNN Posts Behind-the-Scenes Tell All
'DON'T GIVE A S**T'
William Vaillancourt
Updated 10.29.24 7:01PM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 6:49PM EDT 
British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, left, and Ryan Girdusky on CNN.
British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, left, and Ryan Girdusky on CNN. CNN

Conservative pundit Ryan Girdusky on Tuesday posted a behind-the-scenes account of his now-infamous appearance on CNN Monday night, during which he suggested a Muslim guest on the network was a supporter of terrorist group Hezbollah—earning him an apparent ban from the network’s airwaves. He claimed Mehdi Hasan, the co-panelist he directed the offensive remark to, stormed off set after the incident, at which time host Abby Phillip asked him to leave the set as well. Girdusky also whined in a paywalled Substack post about “double standards” at the network, where “liberal guests would be able to get away with just about whatever they wanted.” Girdusky, who previously worked at a JD Vance SuperPAC, wrote, “I never strived to be someone on TV. I just don’t care that much. People always talk about a brand, and I guess that’s mine; I really don’t give a s--t.” He then claimed, per the Daily Mail, that “no one will remember” his apparent “joke,” and lashed out at CNN. ”That’s the way the news media works; it tries to feed outrage, fear, and anxiety to its dwindling audience in order to keep the lights on. I was just one more chink in the outrage machine’s chain," he wrote. “So if you’re ever canceled from a cable news network, remember, everyone forgets after a few days. It’s not as important as telling the truth and occasionally a joke.”

J.Lo, the World’s Most Famous Puerto Rican Entertainer, to Speak at Harris Rally
ON THE FLOOR
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.29.24 4:25PM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 3:49PM EDT 
Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez. Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, the world’s most famous Puerto Rican entertainer, is set to speak at a Kamala Harris rally in Las Vegas Thursday, Rolling Stone reported. The announcement comes days after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe faced backlash for his racist jokes at a Donald Trump rally Sunday. Lopez, along with other Puerto Rican musicians Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny, hit back against Hinchcliffe’s comment that Puerto Rico was a “floating pile of garbage.” Following the rally, Lopez shared two posts from the Harris campaign on her plan to help Puerto Rico. Lopez previously posted a video encouraging voter registration. Harris will also hit the campaign trail in Arizona on Thursday, where Tigres del Norte will perform. At the Nevada rally on the same day, the Mexican rock band Maná will also perform.

Paul Pelosi Hammer Attacker Hit With Life Sentence After Spouting Conspiracies
LIFE SENTENCE
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 10.29.24 6:04PM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 5:54PM EDT 
David DePape
David DePape was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco. San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

David DePape, the man convicted for the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the pair’s San Francisco home in 2022, was given a life sentence after being convicted of state charges in California, including aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment of an elder, and residential burglary. Before the sentence was handed down, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harry Dorfman denied a motion for a new trial from DePape’s attorneys. When given a chance to speak on his own behalf, DePape went on a 45-minute rant where he claimed he was a “psychic,” claimed his wife was replaced with a “body double,” and reiterated conspiracy theories about 9/11, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. DePape was already sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of a federal official’s family member in May. “It’s my intention that Mr. DePape will never get out of prison, he can never be paroled,” Dorfman said before handing down a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, the Associated Press reported.

Eric Trump Gives ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Barron Girl Advice
BROTHERLY LOVE
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.29.24 5:05PM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 5:03PM EDT 
Barron Trump

"Former U.S. President Donald Trump's son Barron and his son-in-law Jared Kushner arrive to attend as Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst"

JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Eric Trump has some words of wisdom for his younger brother, Barron. In a video interview with the Daily Mail, Eric revealed his dating advice for the person who calls “the most eligible bachelor” in the world. “You are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now,” Eric addressed Barron. “Just be careful, just be careful,” he added. “There are a lot of eyes on you.” Barron, 18, is currently a freshman at NYU. Eric also shared that Barron has been getting involved in the campaign. “He’s done a great job pushing some of the youth podcasts,” Eric said. Donald Trump recently appeared on comedian Theo Von’s podcast, as well as businessman Patrick Bet-David’s podcast. He told both hosts that Barron had recommended them. Barron may need all the advice he can get—his father revealed on Bet-David’s podcast that Barron has never had a girlfriend.

NFL Star Could Be Fined for Live ‘MAGA’ Endorsement
FUMBLED INTERCEPTION
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Updated 10.29.24 1:06PM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 1:05PM EDT 
Nick Bosa crashes his teammates' postgame interview on NBC while wearing a MAGA hat.
Nick Bosa crashes his teammates' postgame interview on NBC while wearing a MAGA hat NFL/NBC

San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen Nick Bosa has landed in hot water after he crashed a teammate’s post-game interview with an endorsement of Donald Trump. Following the 49ers’ 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, NBC’s Melissa Stark was conducting an interview with 49ers players Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Isaac Guerendo when Bosa ran up between them and pointed to his white and gold MAGA hat then ran off. The gesture was not lost on football fans watching at home and many took to social media to compare and contrast Bosa’s partisan endorsement with former 49er Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in protest of police brutality. “If you were outraged when Kaepernick took a knee, told him to stay in his place, screamed he should never play in the NFL again etc etc but are praising Nick Bosa for having the courage to use his platform as an athlete to stand up for what he believes in... YOU ARE A HYPOCRITE,” wrote retired NBA player Etan Thomas on X. Bosa, 27, himself has previously criticized Kaepernick for protesting the National Anthem in since-deleted posts. The defensive linemen could face a fine up to $11,255 for violating NFL rules around political endorsement and statements during games, reported Marca. However, the NFL has so far not addressed the incident.

49ers Star Announces Death of His 1-Year-Old Daughter
‘SHE WAS THE BEST BLESSING’
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.29.24 4:31PM EDT 
Cornerback Charvarius Ward #7 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, at Levi's Stadium on August 18, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Cornerback Charvarius Ward #7 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, at Levi's Stadium on August 18, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

The one-year-old daughter of San Francisco 49ers player Charvarius Ward has died, the cornerback announced on Instagram Tuesday. Ward wrote that his daughter, Amari Joy, tragically passed away on Monday morning. “She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear. She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery,” Ward wrote. “She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile.”

A cause of death was not shared. Ward and his partner, Monique, had Amani Joy in Nov. 2022. In March, Ward shared a sweet post about his daughter to mark World Down Syndrome Day. “I used to think Down Syndrome was a handicap but now I realize it is just a gift from God. Being Amani’s dad has taught me patience & how to surrender & let things be,” he wrote. The 49ers shared their condolences with Ward’s family in a statement: “We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time.”

‘Hot Equerry’ Gets Engaged—to Charles and Camilla’s Flack
HUBBA HUBBA
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Updated 10.29.24 2:27PM EDT 
Published 10.29.24 2:25PM EDT 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson WPA Pool/Kirsty O'Connor

The “hot equerry” is off the market. Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, the bodyguard of the late Queen Elizabeth II who became social media famous after his dashing military good looks (and propensity for wearing a kilt) propelled him to the top of global news feeds at her funeral, has announced his engagement. Thompson, 40, who is divorced, is said to have disliked the attention on him and to have stepped back from public engagements as a result. He announced in the London Times that he has become engaged to PR executive Olivia Lewis, 33, who has also worked for King Charles. She is the daughter of Simon Lewis, a former head of PR for the queen.

Kamala Harris Campaigns on the Sphere in a Political First
BIG BET
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Published 10.29.24 1:54PM EDT 
Harris' face appears on the Las Vegas Sphere.
Harris-Walz Campaign Video

Kamala Harris is running her biggest ad yet: a call to get out and vote splashed across the Las Vegas Sphere. The display will include a reminder that voters have until November 5 to cast their ballots, and will urge Nevadans to vote for reproductive freedom and opportunity by supporting the Democratic ticket. The Harris campaign says its activation of the “Exosphere,” the outside of the giant orb opened in Sin City last year, is a first for a political campaign. The hefty price tag of advertising on the Sphere has likely been a barrier for other candidates—a one-week campaign can reportedly cost $650,000—but Harris is flush with cash. Her campaign says the Sphere activation will reach millions of voters in the crucial battleground of Nevada and across the country. According to TMZ, it will launch Tuesday and continue through Election Day.

American Student Discovers Sprawling Mayan City Buried in Mexico
PYRAMIDS AND ALL
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.29.24 2:15PM EDT 
Lorenzo Hernandez/Reuters
A newly discovered buried city had pyramids and “all the hallmarks” of a Maya political capital, researchers said. Lorenzo Hernandez/Reuters

An American student scanning pages and pages of mind-numbing laser images on Google was rewarded with the discovery of a sprawling Mayan city buried under a forest in Mexico. Luke Auld-Thomas, a PhD candidate at Northern Arizona University, was analyzing laser imaging surveys in search of landscape anomalies that could point to buried ruins. He was “on something like page 16 of Google search” when he found a laser survey done in 2013 to measure and monitor carbon in Mexico’s forests, he told The Independent. Analyzing the data, researchers discovered a large city on the Yucatan peninsula with thousands of buildings, including pyramids, that has “all the hallmarks of a Classic Maya political capital,” Auld-Thomas said. The discovery, which dates to between 250 and 900 AD, was published in the journal Antiquity. The pyramids are buried near a highway and agricultural fields. The buried city could shed light on how ancient civilizations dealt with the same environmental and social challenges societies face today—including rapid population growth, Auld-Thomas said.

