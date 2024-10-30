When a protester interrupted Kamala Harris’ speech on Wednesday, the vice president demonstrated how she treats people who disagree with her—very differently from how Donald Trump does.

“I will listen to experts,” she said while an audience member began shouting at a Get Out the Vote rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. “I will listen to those impacted by the decisions I make. And to people who disagree with me.”

But she didn’t listen for long. The heckler continued yelling as people gathered around to escort him away. The crowd began to shout, “Kamala,” drowning him out.

Harris took the opportunity to drive home the difference between herself and her opponent, who has used violent rhetoric about protesters who dare to interrupt his events and suggested using the military against his political adversaries.

“Hey everybody, okay,” she said. “See, this is the thing. Because you know, we’re actually fighting for a democracy. And unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe people who disagree with me are the enemy. He wants to put them in jail; I’ll give them a seat at the table.”

Protesters frequently interrupt the vice president on the campaign trail. She has handled the intrusions in a variety of ways, at times telling them that she’s speaking and on other occasions addressing the substance of their comments, especially as related to the war in Gaza.

Her Tuesday night mega rally at the Ellipse was marked by protests, too. There, frequent shouts interrupted the vice president’s speech. As she talked about giving people who disagree with her a seat at the table, the Daily Beast witnessed security dragging a man out of the venue.

But while Harris’ most vocal detractors may get thrown out of her rallies, she certainly isn’t throwing them in jail. On Tuesday night, a crowd of pro-Palestine demonstrators outside the Ellipse waved flags and wielded megaphones decrying the vice president’s support for Israel, and they could be heard loud and clear.