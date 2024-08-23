Harris Crushes Trump by 22% in Convention Speech Ratings

Newly-released TV ratings for Kamala Harris’ speech at the DNC will likely have Donald Trump seething.

That’s because Harris, using metrics that combine viewership from seven networks that carried her nomination acceptance speech, earned a rating of 15 while Trump’s RNC address last month was just 12.3.

That’s a 22 percent difference, reported Michael Mulvihill, an analyst at Fox who first shared the figures. In the case primetime TV, that difference means millions more tuned in to watch Harris take the stage.

Trump himself was among those watching. He posted a bizarre “play by play” of the speech to Truth Social, where he nitpicked the specifics of Harris’ address. After she left the stage, Trump made equally unhinged calls to Fox News, who cut him off after 10 minutes, and to Newsmax.

Trump has long been obsessed with ratings, going back to his days as a top name in reality TV. Ratings were even top of mind for Trump last weekend when Rolling Stone reported he told aides there was no chance the RNC’s “tremendous” viewership numbers could be topped by the DNC.

That prediction proved to be very, very wrong, with the DNC besting the RNC’s viewership totals for each day.

Take Wednesday for example. The industry research firm Nielsen said the RNC attracted about 17.9 million viewers on the same night that featured a primetime speech from JD Vance. Democrats pulled in 11 percent more on its third day of the DNC, which included a speech from Tim Walz.

The first two nights the conventions had similar disparities. Opening night of the DNC had 20 million viewers while the RNN pulled in 18.1 million. For day two, 20.8 million people tuned into the DNC while just 14.8 million flipped on the TV to watch Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis take the stage.

Likely rubbing salt in the wound for Trump was the reported top market for Harris’ speech on day four: West Palm Beach, Florida, which is next door to his estate at Mar-a-Lago.