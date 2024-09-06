Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign announced Friday that it raised $361 million in August, dwarfing the $130 million the Trump campaign says it raised during the same period.

By nearly tripling Donald Trump’s fundraising, Harris opened up a $109 million cash advantage, leaving the VP with a considerable financial edge as the 2024 campaign enters the home stretch. The vice president’s campaign reported $404 million on hand, while Trump’s reported $295 million.

Unlike typical campaign cycles, when more money tends to roll in as enthusiasm builds closer to Election Day, Trump’s fundraising has wilted in recent weeks. The $130 million his campaign raised in August was less than the $139 million he raised in July, and less than the $210 million he raised in August 2020, when he last ran for the Oval Office.

Harris’ August haul, meanwhile, is the best fundraising month for the Democratic ticket this year, including when it was led by President Joe Biden. It’s also roughly on par with the $364 million Biden raised in August 2020.

Trump has kept his fundraising calendar light of late—last month, Democratic strategist David Axelrod, who acknowledged Trump’s tireless campaigning in 2016 and 2020, mocked the former president’s “really lazy schedule.” Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, has taken on a heavier slate of campaigning.

That is poised to change. Trump is scheduled to hold two big money events in California next week, with attendees at one Bay Area matinée fundraiser being asked to pony up $500,000 per couple, according to invitations seen by the Los Angeles Times.

He’ll also attend a fundraiser in Salt Lake City that was rescheduled because it originally conflicted with the first presidential debate, according to local outlet Deseret News. Attendees must donate at least $3,300 or raise $10,000—and a photo with Trump costs $35,000.