Harris Debate with Trump Strikes TV Ratings Gold

The early ratings are in for Tuesday night’s presidential debate—and former President Donald Trump’s first face off the with Vice President Kamala Harris was a certified hit.

The ABC News telecast scored around 57.75 million viewers across its simulcast on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business and MSNBC networks, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings figures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Compared to Trump’s face off with President Joe Biden on June 27, in which many felt Biden poorly performed, Tuesday’s debate reportedly scored 6.5 million more viewers.

However, those numbers are not likely to break any records after factoring home viewing and reports from more networks, according to Nielsen. The average audience for a presidential debate has hovered around 59.1 million viewers since 1960, reported THR. Tuesday’s numbers are likely to surpass the average but fall short of beating the ratings for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 face-off against Trump.

Trump spent most of the 90-minute debate attacking Harris on immigration and abortion policy stances, while peddling a number of baseless conspiracy theories.

Trump conceded that Harris did a “good job” when they came face to face again Wednesday during an anniversary event memorializing 9/11 in New York City.

However, it remains to be seen if the two candidates will face off again before Election Day.