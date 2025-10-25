Kamala Harris Floats Another Presidential Run: “I Am Not Done”
ANOTHER RUN
Former Vice President Kamala Harris has acknowledged that she is “not done” when asked about a possible future run in the next presidential election. ”I am not done," Harris said, adding that public service is “in my bones.” During her book tour for 107 Days, BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg asked whether Harris’s nieces would see a woman president, to which the 61-year-old replied, “In their lifetime for sure,” noting that it could “possibly” be her. Harris also spoke about her short campaign, which she details in her new book, and said that she “can’t predict” what the outcome of the 2024 election would have been if she had “more time.” In 2024, then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race amid comments about his frailty. Despite being endorsed by Biden as a replacement candidate, Harris lost the 2024 election to President Donald Trump, receiving 226 electoral votes to Trump’s 312, losing in all of the Southern states. She told Kuenssberg that she is currently “spending an incredible amount of time in the South” and is listening and talking to people “without it being transactional.” Harris also addressed Trump’s August revocation of her Secret Service protection, saying, “I feel safe.” When asked about Trump’s current actions, the former presidential candidate said he has “shown his very nature.”