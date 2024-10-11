Why Everyone Is Talking About Kamala Harris’ Vogue Cover

Kamala Harris has appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine—but could only land the October digital version of the iconic mag with pop star Billie Eilish taking top billing on the cover of the new print issue.

Some social media users suggested the photo was doctored to make the 59-year-old Democratic Party presidential nominee look younger.

“Makeup magic plus airbrushing like no one has ever airbrushed,” wrote one user.

“Worst cover Vogue has ever produced,” posted a third.

Many more paid tribute to the candidate hoping to become the first woman in the Oval Office.

The gushy profile covers the White House hopeful’s childhood and her rise through politics with a cover photo by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz. Harris is dressed in a signature Gabriela Hearst suit and the famous Tiffany earrings she wore for her TV debate with Donald Trump.

Harris also talks about reproductive rights, guns, and green energy.

In the interview, Harris explains how she first heard from Joe Biden that he was pulling out of the election race and handing the reins over to her. “This was a dramatic turn to the day,” she joked, adding that she wanted to tell her husband Doug Emhoff but had to wait until he’d finished his SoulCycle class.

In a post on X, Vogue wrote: “Only rarely are individuals summoned for acts of national rescue, but in July, Vice President Kamala Harris received one of those calls. With President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign, the world looked to Harris with hopes and doubts.”

Writer Nathan Heller spoke to 20 of Harris’ colleagues. The vice president also revealed her first act if she wins the White House race in November.

“One of my first calls—outside of family—will be to the team that is working with me on our plan to lower costs for the American people. It’s not just about publishing something in a respected journal. It’s not about a speech. It’s literally about, How does this hit the streets? How do people actually feel the work in a way that benefits them?”

Her new cover will be the digital version’s last before the election, but her timing is undoubtedly better than for first lady Jill Biden, who was last on the cover of the August issue after her husband’s disastrous debate with Donald Trump that signaled the end of his re-election effort.