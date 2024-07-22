Kamala Harris Gets a Potentially Game-Changing Youth Vote Endorsement
MAKING IT OFFICIAL
Vice President Kamala Harris has been getting all kinds of high profile endorsements in her bid to be the official replacement for President Joe Biden after he finally stepped aside as the Democratic Party’s 2024 candidate. But one may be more impactful than others—specifically, that of pop star Charli XCX, who posted to her 3.6 million followers on X Sunday evening a cheeky message of support: “kamala IS brat.” As one political reporter put it, “this is worth more than a million dollars of paid media.” Parkland School Shooting survivor and Gen Z activist David Hogg added, “The amount this single tweet may have just done for the youth vote is not insignificant.” But what exactly does it mean to be “brat?” The singer herself explained the significance of her latest album title on TikTok earlier this month: “You are just that girl who is a little messy and maybe says dumb things sometimes, who feels herself but then also maybe has a breakdown but parties through it. It is honest, blunt and a little bit volatile. That’s Brat.” As of 10:30 pm. ET, Charli XCX’s post had been viewed by more than 5.7 million users.