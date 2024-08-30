Harris Gives Seven-Word Brush-Off To Trump’s Race Slurs
Kamala Harris brushed aside Donald Trump’s attacks on her race when she was asked about them in her first interview as presidential candidate—giving a possible preview of her head-to-head debate with Trump himself. “I want to ask you about what Trump said last month. He suggested that you ‘happened to turn Black,’ questioning a core part of your identity,” she was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash. But Harris simply said, “Same old tired playbook. Next question please.” A surprised Bash responded, “That’s it?” Harris replied, “That’s it.” At the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention earlier this month, Trump questioned Harris’ racial identity. Harris’s father is Jamaican and her late mother was Indian. “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” the former president said, prompting a wave of criticism.