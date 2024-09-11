Kamala Harris Got Right Under Trump’s Skin at the Debate

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Kamala Harris nailed the perfect debate as she took to the stage against Donald Trump on Tuesday night, according to hosts of The New Abnormal Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy, who react to the first—and likely only—presidential debate between the pair.

Levy applauded Harris for her criticism of the former president in lines including when Harris bluntly told Trump that people were leaving his rallies out of “boredom.” Another highlight, according to Levy, was when Harris told Trump that he was “fired by 81 million people.”

“This kind of stuff, sadly or not, is as important as policy,” Levy said. “I think she came prepared to do exactly that, just to get under his skin and to say things that quite frankly needed to be said and have needed to be said for eight years.”

Levy added that Harris is the right “messenger” for the Democratic party and that she remained “poised and she is calm. She’s cool, calm and collected, as they say,” he said, referring to Joe Biden’s earlier comments about Harris’ preparation for the event.

“And she was everything that he [Trump] was not, temperament-wise.”

Moodie couldn’t agree more, describing Harris’ performance as a “masterclass.” She added: “In all honesty, I could not have asked for better,” she said. “I think that she [Harris] was able to not only deliver her policy points, she was able to handle Donald Trump.”

