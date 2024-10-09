Harris Reports Her Campaign Has Raised a Massive Sum

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign operation has raised over $1 billion since her campaign launched in July, according to multiple reports.

Multiple sources in the Harris campaign confirmed the staggering total to both The New York Times and NBC News on Wednesday. The billion dollars was raised by the campaign itself and by a Harris-affiliated committee that raises money for the Democratic National Committee and state parties, according to September figures yet to be released.

The windfall follows a month of major fundraisers, including a big ticket event on Wall Street that netted her $27 million in one night, as well as a push through her home state of California that earned her about $55 million in donations in one weekend.

The vice president’s campaign also reported she received about $47 million in donations in the 24 hours after her debate with former President Donald Trump on September 12.

Despite the latest windfall, at least one staffer told the Washington Post the campaign was still concerned about raising enough money to make a difference in swing states before the election.

Harris launched her campaign on July 21, the same day President Joe Biden announced he would suspend his reelection campaign. She raised about $200 million in the first week after announcing her candidacy, and hit the $500 million fundraising landmark in August.

The Harris campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

In contrast, Trump raised about $160 million in September, the Trump campaign said in a press release last week. The campaign said it has about $283 million in cash-on-hand going into the final month before the election.

The Republican nominee has raised approximately $642 million over the course of the campaign, according to data compiled by OpenSecrets—although this only includes donations up to August 31.