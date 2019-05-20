Kamala Harris Introduces Plan to Close Gender Pay Gap

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has introduced a new proposal as part of her 2020 presidential campaign aimed at closing the gender pay gap by requiring that companies obtain an “equal pay certification,” to demonstrate that men and women are paid equally. The certification, according to the plan, would be necessary for companies with 100 or more employees and will have to be obtained every two years. Under the plan, if companies do not meet these standards, they would be fined 1 percent of earnings for every 1 percent difference in pay between men and women. “As the daughter of a working mother in a male-dominated field, I know the fight to be treated equally in the workplace has persisted for generations,” Harris said in a statement. “This plan will finally put the burden of ensuring equal pay on the corporations responsible for gender pay gaps, not the employees being discriminated against. We can finally ensure women earn the wages they deserve by forcing companies to step up, holding them accountable when they don’t, and committing as a nation to ending pay inequity once and for all.” The money from the fines would be used to invest in universal paid family and medical leave.