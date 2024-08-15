Kamala Harris Is Blowing Off RFK Jr.’s Request for a Meeting
COLD SHOULDER
Vice President Kamala Harris has so far not responded to a request last week by her independent rival in this year’s presidential election, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to meet and discuss a position in her administration—part of a deal that would include his support, according to The Washington Post. Kennedy’s request follows a meeting between himself and former President Donald Trump last month, in which the scion of one of America’s most storied Democratic dynasties discussed a similar agreement with the Republican nominee. The pair, however, reportedly never agreed on any such deal. Kennedy still publicly maintains that he plans to continue his long-shot campaign in the hopes that he can win in November, though he has begun to suggest that he would consider dropping out if it meant he could further the goals of his movement. “From the beginning of this campaign, we were saying people should be talking to each other,” Kennedy told the Post Wednesday. “That is the only way of unifying the country.”