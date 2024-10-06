Kamala Harris Is Embarking on a Whirlwind Press Tour

Vice President Kamala Harris has ramped up her press schedule as Election Day nears.

This week alone, the presidential hopeful will have interviews on 60 Minutes, The View, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Call Her Daddy podcast, and The Howard Stern Show. Tim Walz will also appear in the 60 Minutes interview conducted by Bill Whitaker.

CNBC reported that in addition to her tour of mostly-friendly shows, she will also do a town hall with the Spanish network Univision on Thursday.

“Harris must be the first person in the world to be on ‘Call Her Daddy’ one day and ‘60 Minutes’ the next,” CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote in his newsletter, Reliable Sources.

Donald Trump reportedly agreed to appear on 60 Minutes as well but backed out last week, breaking a decades-long tradition the network has of featuring both Republican and Democrat candidates.

“Fake News. 60 Minutes begged for an interview, even after they were caught lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop back in 2020. There were initial discussions, but nothing was ever scheduled or locked in,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Following his withdrawal, David Plouffe, a senior adviser for Harris, hit back at Trump on X.

“Afraid of the debate stage. Afraid of 60 minutes. And his campaign team - after the last three days of increasingly unhinged and unstable ranting at his rallies - is clearly afraid of exposing him beyond comfortable confines,” he wrote.

Harris’ interview with controversial radio personality Howard Stern will air live on Tuesday, with the show announcing her appearance on their Instagram on Sunday.

Trump, who appeared on Stern’s program prior to his political career, hasn’t minced words when it comes to his current dislike of the radio host.

“I was on Howard Stern’s show as much as anybody,” Trump said to Greg Gutfeld in an interview last month. “He was great at that time, and then he went woke. And since he’s gone woke his ratings have gone down the tubes. And he sort of went anti-Trump for a couple of reasons.”