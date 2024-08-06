Kamala Harris Is Now Officially the Democratic Presidential Nominee
Vice President Kamala Harris is no longer the presumptive nominee after officially being announced as the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee on Monday night, making history by becoming the first Black woman and Asian American to lead a major party ticket. The nomination comes after five-days of online balloting by Democratic National Convention delegates that concluded Monday, the Associated Press reports, noting the party released a statement minutes before midnight on Monday that confirmed 99 percent of delegates had cast their ballots for Harris. The news comes just weeks after President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Harris is expected to formally accept the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month but before that, she is expected to announce her running mate on Tuesday, with either Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro or Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz expected to be the pick.