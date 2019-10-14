Kamala Harris Is Running Out of Time

Never mind asking if America is ready for her—it appears that the Democratic party is not ready for her.

The “her”, of course, is the powerful, smart, savvy 54-year-old black female senator from California who knows how to land a punch.

It’s hard to remember that power now, as Kamala Harris has fallen behind South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttiegeg and even former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke in some polls. This is the same Harris whom 22,000 people cheered for when she announced that she was running for president this past Martin Luther King Day.